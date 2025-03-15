Advertisement
From Hardik Pandya To Jasprit Bumrah: List Of Highest Wicket Takers For Mumbai Indians In IPL

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh sits at the third spot as he collected 127 wickets in 136 matches. 

Updated:Mar 15, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Bumrah Struggling With Injury

1/8
Bumrah Struggling With Injury

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling with an injury since the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and as a result, the right-arm pacer was ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

IPL 2025

2/8
IPL 2025

Bumrah is likely to take part in the upcoming IPL 2025 which is slated to take place on March 22.

Lasith Malinga

3/8
Lasith Malinga

With 170 wickets, former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is Mumbai Indians’ highest-taker. He made his IPL debut for MI in 2009 and only played for one franchise throughout his career. 

Jasprit Bumrah

4/8
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah holds the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Bumrah has scalped 165 wickets as of now in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Harbhajan Singh

5/8
Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh sits at the third spot as he collected 127 wickets in 136 matches. 

Mitchell Mclenaghan

6/8
Mitchell Mclenaghan

Star left-arm pacer Mitchell Mclenaghan has taken 71 wickets from 56 innings at an average of 25.39 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Kieron Pollard

7/8
Kieron Pollard

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard scalped 79 wickets from 123 innings at an average of 31.25 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Hardik Pandya

8/8
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya who is currently the captain of the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL has taken 53 wickets so far.

