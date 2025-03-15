From Hardik Pandya To Jasprit Bumrah: List Of Highest Wicket Takers For Mumbai Indians In IPL
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh sits at the third spot as he collected 127 wickets in 136 matches.
Bumrah Struggling With Injury
India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been struggling with an injury since the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and as a result, the right-arm pacer was ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.
IPL 2025
Bumrah is likely to take part in the upcoming IPL 2025 which is slated to take place on March 22.
Lasith Malinga
With 170 wickets, former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is Mumbai Indians’ highest-taker. He made his IPL debut for MI in 2009 and only played for one franchise throughout his career.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah holds the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Bumrah has scalped 165 wickets as of now in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.
Harbhajan Singh
Mitchell Mclenaghan
Star left-arm pacer Mitchell Mclenaghan has taken 71 wickets from 56 innings at an average of 25.39 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
Kieron Pollard
Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard scalped 79 wickets from 123 innings at an average of 31.25 for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya who is currently the captain of the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL has taken 53 wickets so far.
