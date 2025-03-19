Advertisement
From Hardik Pandya To Rishabh Pant: List Of All 10 Captains Of IPL 2025

Take a look at the list of captains of all the teams for the IPL 2025. The list features some big names like Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson.

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Sanju Samson (RR)

1/10
Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson will be leading the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025. Samson became the captain of Rajasthan Royals back in 2021 and he will continue to do so in the upcoming edition also. Samson was retained by the Rajasthan-based franchise for 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

2/10
Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appointed Rajat Patidar as their skipper for the IPL 2025. Patidar has been playing for RCB since 2021 and has made 799 runs in 28 matches at a strike rate of 158.85.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

3/10
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) named Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain for the IPL 2025. Rahane who replaced Shreyas Iyer, will play for KKR for the second time after 2022. Venkatesh Iyer has been named as his deputy.

Pat Cummins (SRH)

4/10
Pat Cummins (SRH)

Australian player Pat Cummins will be leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2025. Under Cummins’s captaincy, SRH managed to reach the finals of the IPL 2024. SRH retained Cummins for  ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rishabh Pant (LSG)

5/10
Rishabh Pant (LSG)

India’s star player Rishabh Pant will be leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 season. The Lucknow-based franchise roped in Pant for a massive ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Pant will succeed KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

6/10
Hardik Pandya (MI)

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2025. The Mumbai-based franchise retained him for a massive 16.35 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

7/10
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) roped in Shreyas Iyer for a whopping ₹26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer will lead the Punjab side in the IPL 2025 after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to lift the IPL 2024 title.

Shubman Gill (GT)

8/10
Shubman Gill (GT)

India’s young batter Shubman Gill is the captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2025. The Gujarat-based franchise retained Gill for 16.50 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

9/10
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2025. After taking over the reins from Dhoni in IPL 2024, he will look to help his team lift their sixth IPL title. 

Axar Patel (DC)

10/10
Axar Patel (DC)

India’s star all-rounder Axar Patel has been appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025. He has been playing for Delhi since IPL 2019 and has been one of the consistent performers since then. Axar has played 82 matches for DC, scoring 967 runs and taking 62 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09. 

