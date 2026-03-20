From heartbreak to new beginnings: How Dinesh Karthik found love again with Dipika Pallikal after a life-changing setback

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Dinesh Karthik’s journey from a difficult first marriage to finding stability with Dipika Pallikal remains one of Indian cricket’s most compelling human stories. Meeting at a gym during a low phase, their relationship evolved into a strong support system that helped Karthik rebuild his career and confidence. The story highlights the impact of mental health, resilience, and personal stability on athletic performance. With marriage in 2015 and a growing family, Karthik’s life reflects a successful transition from adversity to balance, making it highly relevant for fans searching for inspiring cricket comeback stories and athlete personal journeys.