From Heinrich Klaasen To Andre Russell: List Of Fastest Players To Score 1000 Runs In IPL

4 / 8

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen hammered 1000 runs in the IPL after playing just 594 deliveries. During the IPL 2024, he was a crucial figure in powering SRH to reach the finals of the league. As of now, the South African wicketkeeper-batter has played 28 matches in the IPL, scoring 1000 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 173.92. His impressive stat includes one century and six half-centuries.