From Heinrich Klaasen To Andre Russell: List Of Fastest Players To Score 1000 Runs In IPL
Second Fastest Batter To Score 1000 Runs In IPL
Klaasen's Record
Klaasen reached this milestone while taking part in the game against Rajasthan Royals, which transpired in Hyderabad on Sunday. On the back of his innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to post a massive total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell smashed 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League after facing just 545 deliveries. Russell started his IPL career at the Delhi Daredevils before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders and has become one of the stalwarts of the Kolkata-based franchise.
Heinrich Klaasen
SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen hammered 1000 runs in the IPL after playing just 594 deliveries. During the IPL 2024, he was a crucial figure in powering SRH to reach the finals of the league. As of now, the South African wicketkeeper-batter has played 28 matches in the IPL, scoring 1000 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 173.92. His impressive stat includes one century and six half-centuries.
Virender Sehwag
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag played for Delhi Daredevils for most os the times in the IPL. The former explosive batter reached 1000 runs in the league after playing just 604 deliveries.
Glenn Maxwell
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored 1000 runs in just 610 deliveries in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been playing for Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025 and is expected to make the same level of impact that he has been known for.
Yusuf Pathan
Former India batter Yusuf Pathan took 617 balls to collect 1000 runs in the IPL. He also holds the record for the fastest century scored by an Indian in the IPL while playing for Rajasthan Royals.
Sunil Narine
West Indies’ stalwart batter Sunil Narine has been opening the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders for quite some time now. He has played many splendid innings for the Kolkata-based franchise over the years. Narine crossed the 1000-run mark in the league after facing just 617 deliveries.
