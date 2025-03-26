Advertisement
From Heinrich Klaasen To Andre Russell: List Of Fastest Players To Score 1000 Runs In IPL
From Heinrich Klaasen To Andre Russell: List Of Fastest Players To Score 1000 Runs In IPL

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen hammered 1000 runs in the IPL after playing just 594 deliveries. During the IPL 2024, he was a crucial figure in powering SRH to reach the finals of the league. As of now, the South African wicketkeeper-batter has played 28 matches in the IPL, scoring 1000 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 173.92.

Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Second Fastest Batter To Score 1000 Runs In IPL

Second Fastest Batter To Score 1000 Runs In IPL

Star wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, wreaked havoc in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by scoring his 1,000th run. The right hand batter became the second fastest to achieve the feat, reaching there in just 594 balls.

Klaasen's Record

Klaasen's Record

Klaasen reached this milestone while taking part in the game against Rajasthan Royals, which transpired in Hyderabad on Sunday. On the back of his innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to post a massive total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. 

Andre Russell

Andre Russell

Andre Russell smashed 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League after facing just 545 deliveries. Russell started his IPL career at the Delhi Daredevils before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders and has become one of the stalwarts of the Kolkata-based franchise.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen

His impressive stat includes one century and six half-centuries.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag played for Delhi Daredevils for most os the times in the IPL. The former explosive batter reached 1000 runs in the league after playing just 604 deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored 1000 runs in just 610 deliveries in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been playing for Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025 and is expected to make the same level of impact that he has been known for.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan

Former India batter Yusuf Pathan took 617 balls to collect 1000 runs in the IPL. He also holds the record for the fastest century scored by an Indian in the IPL while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine

West Indies’ stalwart batter Sunil Narine has been opening the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders for quite some time now. He has played many splendid innings for the Kolkata-based franchise over the years. Narine crossed the 1000-run mark in the league after facing just 617 deliveries.

