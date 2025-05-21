From Indian Idol Singer To Umpiring In IPL: The Interesting Journey Of Parashar Joshi - Check In Pics
Here is all you need to know about Parashar Joshi, who once took part in Indian Idol and now officiates the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and others in IPL. Not only cricket and singing, Joshi also wears many hats.
1. Parashar Joshi In Limelight
Parashar Joshi came to the limelight during the Women's Premier League (WPL) when fans noticed his striking resemblance to cricketer Shreyas Iyer. He went viral on social media.
2. Parashar Joshi, A Multi-Talented Person
Parashar Joshi is a multi-talented person and he has had a unique journey in his life so far. Whether it's singing, biking or umpiring, Joshi has worn multiple hats, showcasing his talent to the core.
3. Parashar Joshi, The Singer And Indian Idol Appearance
Parashar auditioned for Indian Idol from the very first season. However, he finally made it to the piano round on season 4 and later to the final round as well in 2008 after multiple rejections. Though he was eliminated, Parashar continued singing, while also playing cricket alongside. Parashar, continues to perform across India. He also creates cover songs and has shared the stats of his streams on Spotify once.
4. Parashar Joshi' Short Journey As Cricketer
Parashar Joshi, who is a fan of Sachin Tendulkar, started playing club cricket in Pune when he was a teenager. However, he later realised that he would never make it to the top level of professional cricket. Though, his love for cricket motivated him to play and stay in touch with the game.
5. Parashar Joshi's Journey As Umpire
Parashar Joshi cracked many exams and was eventually selected in the BCCI's panel of umpires in 2015. He went to officiate in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, before getting a break in the WPL 2025 In 2025, Joshi was among the seven new umpires the BCCI introduced for IPL. He finally made his IPL debut as umpire during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 5 featuring MS Dhoni and KL Rahul at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Since then, Joshi has officiated in the many IPL matches featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and many more.
6. Parashar Joshi, The Biker
Apart from cricket and singing, Parashar Joshi has one more love - biking. His social media account is filled with videos of his ride.
7. Parashar Joshi's Interesting Social Media
Parashar's social media bio is also very interesting where he has mentioned about his different skills.
