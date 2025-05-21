From Indian Idol Singer To Umpiring In IPL: The Interesting Journey Of Parashar Joshi - Check In Pics

5 / 7

Parashar Joshi cracked many exams and was eventually selected in the BCCI's panel of umpires in 2015. He went to officiate in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, before getting a break in the WPL 2025 In 2025, Joshi was among the seven new umpires the BCCI introduced for IPL. He finally made his IPL debut as umpire during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 5 featuring MS Dhoni and KL Rahul at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Since then, Joshi has officiated in the many IPL matches featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, and many more.