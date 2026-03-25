From IPL auction snub to Rs 16,000 crore RCB chairman: The unknown, dramatic journey of Aryaman Birla

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Aryaman Birla, a former Madhya Pradesh cricketer and Rajasthan Royals auction pick, is set to become Royal Challengers Bengaluru chairman after a ₹16,000 crore IPL franchise takeover. Backed by Aditya Birla Group and global investors, his appointment signals a new era of corporate-led sports management in IPL. With experience in business leadership and exposure to professional cricket, Aryaman represents a modern hybrid of sports and strategy. This development highlights IPL’s growing valuation, evolving ownership structures, and increasing global appeal, positioning RCB for long-term commercial growth, stronger branding, and deeper fan engagement in the coming years.