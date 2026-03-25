From IPL auction snub to Rs 16,000 crore RCB chairman: The unknown, dramatic journey of Aryaman Birla
Aryaman Birla, a former Madhya Pradesh cricketer and Rajasthan Royals auction pick, is set to become Royal Challengers Bengaluru chairman after a ₹16,000 crore IPL franchise takeover. Backed by Aditya Birla Group and global investors, his appointment signals a new era of corporate-led sports management in IPL. With experience in business leadership and exposure to professional cricket, Aryaman represents a modern hybrid of sports and strategy. This development highlights IPL’s growing valuation, evolving ownership structures, and increasing global appeal, positioning RCB for long-term commercial growth, stronger branding, and deeper fan engagement in the coming years.
1. From Rajasthan Royals pick to RCB chairman
Aryaman Birla was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2018 auction but never played a match, making his rise to RCB chairman a rare player-to-owner transition story. Photo Credit - X
2. Domestic cricket career with Madhya Pradesh
The left-handed batter represented Madhya Pradesh in nine first-class matches, scoring 414 runs including a century at Eden Gardens, highlighting early promise in India’s domestic cricket circuit. Photo Credit - X
3. Shared dressing room with current IPL stars
Aryaman shared the Madhya Pradesh dressing room with Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer, offering him early exposure to elite cricketing environments and future IPL leadership dynamics. Photo Credit - X
4. Strong junior record before senior breakthrough
He topped the CK Nayudu Trophy charts with over 600 runs at an average above 75, underlining his credentials as a high-potential young batter before entering professional cricket. Photo Credit - X
5. Stepped away from cricket citing severe anxiety
In 2019, Aryaman Birla took an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health challenges, a rare and candid admission that highlighted growing awareness around athlete well-being in Indian sports. Photo Credit - X
6. Did not return to professional cricket
Despite early promise, he chose not to resume his playing career, instead shifting focus toward business leadership within the Aditya Birla Group, marking a decisive career pivot. Photo Credit - X
7. Key role within Aditya Birla Group
Aryaman currently serves as director at Aditya Birla Management Corporation, positioning him within the strategic leadership core of one of India’s largest conglomerates. Photo Credit - X
8. Global education and finance background
With academic exposure in global finance and business management, his profile aligns with modern sports franchise leadership that blends commercial, media, and fan engagement strategies. Photo Credit - X
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