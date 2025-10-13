From IPL to Canada: Grace Hayden’s Remarkable Rise as Cricket’s Next Global Broadcasting Star - In Pics

photoDetails

Australian sports presenter Grace Hayden is making global headlines as the official host of the Canada Super 60 League 2025, marking a major leap in her rapidly rising career. The 23-year-old daughter of cricket legend Matthew Hayden has already impressed fans as a Star Sports IPL presenter and Channel Seven ambassador. Known for her charisma and elegance, Grace continues to break boundaries in sports broadcasting, blending glamour, insight, and authenticity. With her hit podcast “Game On with Grace” and her move to Canada, she’s redefining the voice of modern cricket media and inspiring a new generation of broadcasters worldwide.