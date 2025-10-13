From IPL to Canada: Grace Hayden’s Remarkable Rise as Cricket’s Next Global Broadcasting Star - In Pics
Australian sports presenter Grace Hayden is making global headlines as the official host of the Canada Super 60 League 2025, marking a major leap in her rapidly rising career. The 23-year-old daughter of cricket legend Matthew Hayden has already impressed fans as a Star Sports IPL presenter and Channel Seven ambassador. Known for her charisma and elegance, Grace continues to break boundaries in sports broadcasting, blending glamour, insight, and authenticity. With her hit podcast “Game On with Grace” and her move to Canada, she’s redefining the voice of modern cricket media and inspiring a new generation of broadcasters worldwide.
1. Grace Hayden Becomes the Official Face of Canada Super 60 League 2025
At just 23, Grace Hayden will host the live coverage of the Canada Super 60 League, marking her international breakthrough and positioning her as one of the youngest global sports hosts today.
2. From IPL Stardom to a New Global Stage in Canada
After charming millions on Star Sports India during the IPL, Grace’s move to Canada cements her reputation as a world-class presenter with cross-continental appeal and unmatched charisma.
3. A Proud Legacy: Daughter of Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden
Carrying forward the Hayden name, Grace Hayden is forging her own legacy — not with a bat, but with a microphone — showing how the next generation of Haydens is owning global sports media.
4. Grace Hayden’s Historic Role at Vancouver’s BC Place
Hosting from the iconic 54,500-seater BC Place Stadium, Grace will bring her signature blend of glamour, passion, and insight to fans witnessing cricket’s boldest new 60-ball format.
5. Social Media Buzz: ‘Canada, I’m Coming for You!’ Goes Viral
Grace’s Instagram announcement about joining the Canada Super 60 sent fans into a frenzy, with thousands praising her trailblazing journey and vibrant personality that lights up every screen she’s on.
6. The Voice of Modern Sports Storytelling
Through her dynamic hosting style, Grace has become the new voice of cricket broadcasting, celebrated for connecting audiences with authenticity, relatability, and behind-the-scenes storytelling.
7. Game On with Grace: A Podcast Expanding Her Global Reach
Her hit show, “Game On with Grace,” offers raw and inspiring conversations with athletes and artists — proving Grace isn’t just a presenter, but a storyteller shaping the next era of sports media.
8. Glamour Meets Groundwork: Grace Hayden’s Red-Carpet Presence
Whether dazzling at Royal Randwick in Sydney or hosting from a cricket arena, Grace blends fashion-forward confidence with professional excellence, redefining what it means to be a modern-day sports icon.
9. Grace Hayden on Balancing Travel, Work, and Passion
Speaking candidly about her global lifestyle, Grace said, “You have to love what you do and find parts of home wherever you go.” — a mantra that inspires young broadcasters everywhere.
10. A Global Star in the Making
With her fearless ambition, magnetic screen presence, and growing international fanbase, Grace Hayden is emerging as the next global face of sports broadcasting — a trailblazer whose journey has just begun.
