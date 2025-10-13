Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971197https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-ipl-to-canada-grace-hayden-s-remarkable-rise-as-cricket-s-next-global-broadcasting-star-in-pics-2971197
NewsPhotosFrom IPL to Canada: Grace Hayden’s Remarkable Rise as Cricket’s Next Global Broadcasting Star - In Pics
photoDetails

From IPL to Canada: Grace Hayden’s Remarkable Rise as Cricket’s Next Global Broadcasting Star - In Pics

Australian sports presenter Grace Hayden is making global headlines as the official host of the Canada Super 60 League 2025, marking a major leap in her rapidly rising career. The 23-year-old daughter of cricket legend Matthew Hayden has already impressed fans as a Star Sports IPL presenter and Channel Seven ambassador. Known for her charisma and elegance, Grace continues to break boundaries in sports broadcasting, blending glamour, insight, and authenticity. With her hit podcast “Game On with Grace” and her move to Canada, she’s redefining the voice of modern cricket media and inspiring a new generation of broadcasters worldwide.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Grace Hayden Becomes the Official Face of Canada Super 60 League 2025

1/10
1. Grace Hayden Becomes the Official Face of Canada Super 60 League 2025

At just 23, Grace Hayden will host the live coverage of the Canada Super 60 League, marking her international breakthrough and positioning her as one of the youngest global sports hosts today.

Follow Us

2. From IPL Stardom to a New Global Stage in Canada

2/10
2. From IPL Stardom to a New Global Stage in Canada

After charming millions on Star Sports India during the IPL, Grace’s move to Canada cements her reputation as a world-class presenter with cross-continental appeal and unmatched charisma.

Follow Us

3. A Proud Legacy: Daughter of Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden

3/10
3. A Proud Legacy: Daughter of Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden

Carrying forward the Hayden name, Grace Hayden is forging her own legacy — not with a bat, but with a microphone — showing how the next generation of Haydens is owning global sports media.

Follow Us

4. Grace Hayden’s Historic Role at Vancouver’s BC Place

4/10
4. Grace Hayden’s Historic Role at Vancouver’s BC Place

Hosting from the iconic 54,500-seater BC Place Stadium, Grace will bring her signature blend of glamour, passion, and insight to fans witnessing cricket’s boldest new 60-ball format.

Follow Us

5. Social Media Buzz: ‘Canada, I’m Coming for You!’ Goes Viral

5/10
5. Social Media Buzz: ‘Canada, I’m Coming for You!’ Goes Viral

Grace’s Instagram announcement about joining the Canada Super 60 sent fans into a frenzy, with thousands praising her trailblazing journey and vibrant personality that lights up every screen she’s on.

Follow Us

6. The Voice of Modern Sports Storytelling

6/10
6. The Voice of Modern Sports Storytelling

Through her dynamic hosting style, Grace has become the new voice of cricket broadcasting, celebrated for connecting audiences with authenticity, relatability, and behind-the-scenes storytelling.

Follow Us

7. Game On with Grace: A Podcast Expanding Her Global Reach

7/10
7. Game On with Grace: A Podcast Expanding Her Global Reach

Her hit show, “Game On with Grace,” offers raw and inspiring conversations with athletes and artists — proving Grace isn’t just a presenter, but a storyteller shaping the next era of sports media.

Follow Us

8. Glamour Meets Groundwork: Grace Hayden’s Red-Carpet Presence

8/10
8. Glamour Meets Groundwork: Grace Hayden’s Red-Carpet Presence

Whether dazzling at Royal Randwick in Sydney or hosting from a cricket arena, Grace blends fashion-forward confidence with professional excellence, redefining what it means to be a modern-day sports icon.

Follow Us

9. Grace Hayden on Balancing Travel, Work, and Passion

9/10
9. Grace Hayden on Balancing Travel, Work, and Passion

Speaking candidly about her global lifestyle, Grace said, “You have to love what you do and find parts of home wherever you go.” — a mantra that inspires young broadcasters everywhere.

Follow Us

10. A Global Star in the Making

10/10
10. A Global Star in the Making

With her fearless ambition, magnetic screen presence, and growing international fanbase, Grace Hayden is emerging as the next global face of sports broadcasting — a trailblazer whose journey has just begun.

Follow Us
Grace HaydenGrace Hayden Canada Super 60Grace Hayden hostGrace Hayden sports presenterGrace Hayden cricket hostGrace Hayden Matthew Hayden daughterGrace Hayden IPLGrace Hayden Star SportsGrace Hayden podcastGame On with GraceGrace Hayden global careerGrace Hayden Vancouver BC PlaceGrace Hayden cricket league hostGrace Hayden Canada moveGrace Hayden sports broadcasterGrace Hayden newsGrace Hayden biographyGrace Hayden InstagramGrace Hayden styleGrace Hayden red dress Royal RandwickGrace Hayden viral videoGrace Hayden cricket coverageGrace Hayden 2025Grace Hayden Super 60 announcementGrace Hayden Matthew Hayden familyGrace Hayden ageGrace Hayden interviewGrace Hayden sports mediaGrace Hayden achievementsGrace Hayden women in sports broadcasting
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release To Free Up Purse Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
EPS 95
EPFO Board Meeting On October 13: EPFO 3.0 Digital Overhaul, Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme, And Possible Minimum Pension Revision Under EPS-95
camera icon8
title
Dharmendra
Dharmendra’s Love Story: 71 Years Of Marriage With Prakash Kaur, Her Reaction To His Second Marriage To Hema Malini And Their Life Together Today
camera icon12
title
love numerology
Weekly Love Numerology Horoscope For October 13 - 19: Romance, Family, And Emotional Tips For Numbers 1 To 9
camera icon11
title
food crisis
World's 10 Most Affected Countries By The Food Crisis