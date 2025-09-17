Advertisement
From ITC To Apollo Tyres: How India’s Cricket Jersey Evolved Over 30 Years Of Sponsorship - Check In Pics

Over the past three decades, Team India’s jersey sponsorship journey has seen a diverse set of partners. Each deal not only brought financial strength to Indian cricket but also mirrored shifts in industries backing the sport, from tobacco and finance to technology, gaming, and now tyres. 

 

Updated:Sep 17, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
ITC (1993-2001)

ITC (1993-2001)

ITC, through its Wills and ITC Hotels brands, became India’s first major jersey sponsor. The deal paid around Rs 35 lakh per Test and Rs 32 lakh per ODI. The sponsorship ended after government restrictions on tobacco advertising came into force.

Sahara (2001-2013)

Sahara (2001-2013)

Sahara India Pariwar took over in 2001 and stayed for 12 years, making it India’s longest jersey sponsor. At its peak, Sahara was paying nearly Rs 3.34 crore per international match. The deal ended due to the company’s financial and legal troubles.

Star India (2014-2017)

Star India (2014-2017)

After Sahara, Star India came on board. They paid about Rs 1.92 crore per home bilateral match and higher rates for ICC events. The contract ran till 2017 and was not renewed afterward.

Oppo (2017-2019)

Oppo (2017-2019)

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo signed a massive sponsorship deal in 2017. Although the agreement was originally planned for a longer period, Oppo pulled out early, transferring the rights to Byju’s.

Byju’s (2019-2023)

Byju’s (2019-2023)

Ed-tech company Byju’s replaced Oppo in 2019. It paid one of the highest per-match rates in Indian cricket history at the time. However, the partnership ended in 2023 as Byju’s struggled with financial and governance issues.

Dream11 (2023-2025)

Dream11 (2023-2025)

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 became the sponsor in 2023 with a Rs 358 crore deal. Their logo featured on Team India’s jerseys until 2025, when the deal was cut short after a new bill banned real-money gaming sponsorships.

Apollo Tyres (2025-2027/28)

Apollo Tyres (2025-2027/28)

In September 2025, Apollo Tyres was announced as India’s new lead sponsor. The record deal is worth about Rs 579 crore and will run until March 2028. The Apollo logo will be displayed on both men’s and women’s team jerseys across all formats.

All Images:- X, BCCI, Instagram 

