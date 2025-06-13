From Jack Hobbs’s 61,327 First-Class Runs To Rohit Sharma’s 264 In ODI: 10 Cricket Records That May Never Be Broken - In Pics
Cricket is a game rich in history, milestones, and legends. Some records, however, rise above the rest, etched into the sport’s legacy as truly unbreakable feats.
Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 International Centuries
Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs) stands as a towering achievement in cricket. No other player has come close, with Virat Kohli the nearest but still a significant distance away. This milestone required unmatched consistency, fitness, and class over two decades.
Don Bradman’s Test Average of 99.94
The most iconic statistical feat in cricket, Sir Don Bradman's average of 99.94, is considered untouchable. Had he scored just four more runs in his final innings, he would've averaged 100. No modern cricketer has even come close to replicating this level of dominance in Test cricket.
Brian Lara’s 400* in a Test Match
Brian Lara became the only player to score 400 not out in a Test innings, achieving this against England in 2004. Remarkably, he also held the previous record of 375. Batting through two full days, Lara showed incredible skill and concentration, making this a near-impossible feat in today's faster-paced Test matches.
Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 Test Wickets
The Sri Lankan legend ended his career with exactly 800 Test wickets, the highest ever. With modern cricket reducing Test match volume and bowlers managing workloads, breaking Murali’s record seems nearly impossible. He also holds the record for most 5-wicket hauls in Test history.
Rohit Sharma’s 264 in One-Day Internationals
In 2014, Rohit Sharma rewrote ODI history by scoring 264 runs in a single innings against Sri Lanka. The record includes 33 fours and 9 sixes. No other batsman has reached even 250 in ODIs, and with fielding restrictions and fitness demands today, surpassing it looks highly unlikely.
Chaminda Vaas’s 8/19 in ODIs
Chaminda Vaas holds the record for the best bowling figures in ODI cricket, 8 wickets for just 19 runs against Zimbabwe in 2001. Achieving this level of destruction with the ball in a 50-over game is nearly unimaginable in the modern era, where batting-friendly rules dominate.
Jack Hobbs’s 61,327 First-Class Runs
The English great Jack Hobbs scored a staggering 61,327 runs in first-class cricket, including 199 centuries. In today’s age, where international and franchise cricket dominate, no player plays enough first-class games to come close.
Jim Laker’s 19 Wickets in a Test Match
In 1956, England’s Jim Laker took 19 out of 20 Australian wickets in a single Test match, 9 in the first innings and all 10 in the second. The performance remains the best match figures in Test history and serves as a benchmark for bowling brilliance that no one has been able to match since.
Misbah-ul-Haq’s 5,122 Runs Without a Century
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq is known for scoring 5,122 ODI runs without ever making a century. While consistent and dependable, he never crossed the triple-figure mark.
Sri Lanka’s 952/6 Declared – Highest Test Team Total
Sri Lanka’s 952/6 declared against India in 1997 remains the highest-ever total by a team in Test cricket. In the modern era of fast scoring and result-oriented Tests, teams rarely bat long enough to challenge this mammoth total, making it a statistical fortress.
