Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2888723https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-jacob-bethell-to-mayank-yadav-6-most-expensive-player-yet-to-play-in-ipl-2025-check-full-list-2888723
NewsPhotosFrom Jacob Bethell To Mayank Yadav: 6 Most Expensive Player Yet To Play In IPL 2025- Check Full List
photoDetails

From Jacob Bethell To Mayank Yadav: 6 Most Expensive Player Yet To Play In IPL 2025- Check Full List

Every year in the IPL auction, franchises go big on emerging talents and seasoned stars. Here's a list of 6 expensive players yet to play in the IPL 2025.

 

Updated:Apr 20, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Mayank Yadav – ₹11 Crore (Lucknow Super Giants)

1/7
Mayank Yadav – ₹11 Crore (Lucknow Super Giants)

Lucknow Super Giants made a bold move by signing Mayank Yadav for a staggering ₹11 crore. Known for his raw pace and aggressive bowling, the young speedster was initially sidelined due to injury. However, he has now returned to the LSG camp, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch him unleash his thunderbolts.

 

Follow Us

T Natarajan – ₹10.75 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

2/7
T Natarajan – ₹10.75 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

One of India’s finest yorker specialists, T Natarajan was bought by Delhi Capitals for a hefty ₹10.75 crore. Despite a proven track record in the IPL, his absence from the playing XI so far this season has raised eyebrows.

 

Follow Us

Jacob Bethell – ₹2.6 Crore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

3/7
Jacob Bethell – ₹2.6 Crore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

The exciting young English all-rounder Jacob Bethell was picked up by RCB for ₹2.6 crore. While his potential is undeniable, Bethell is yet to make his IPL debut this season.

 

Follow Us

Gerald Coetzee – ₹2.4 Crore (Gujarat Titans)

4/7
Gerald Coetzee – ₹2.4 Crore (Gujarat Titans)

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee came into the auction with good international form and was snapped up by Gujarat Titans. However, GT’s balanced and consistent bowling lineup has left him on the bench so far. 

 

Follow Us

Gurjapneet Singh – ₹2.2 Crore (Chennai Super Kings)

5/7
Gurjapneet Singh – ₹2.2 Crore (Chennai Super Kings)

A surprise pick in the auction, Gurjapneet Singh was secured by CSK for ₹2.2 crore. The uncapped Indian pacer generated buzz, but he has yet to be tested in the high-octane IPL environment. 

 

Follow Us

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – ₹2 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

6/7
Rahmanullah Gurbaz – ₹2 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is known for his explosive starts at the top of the order. Bought for ₹2 crore by KKR, he has surprisingly not featured in the playing XI so far. 

 

Follow Us

7/7

In a tournament as dynamic as the IPL, matchups, strategies, and balance often dictate playing XI choices. These high-value players may be on the sidelines for now, but their opportunity could come any matchday, and when it does, expect fireworks.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025most expensive players IPL 2025IPL 2025 bench playersMayank Yadav IPL 2025T Natarajan Delhi CapitalsJacob Bethell RCBGerald Coetzee Gujarat TitansGurjapneet Singh CSKRahmanullah Gurbaz KKRIPL 2025 player updatesIPL 2025 team newsIPL Auction 2025IPL playing XI updates
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Sarfaraz Khan: Youngest Players To Make Debut In IPL History; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
WrestleMania main eventers
Top 8 WrestleMania Main Eventers of All Time: Roman Reigns Leads the Pack - Check Full List
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
Rahul Tripathi, Jamie Overton OUT; Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
Not Fastest, But Richest Train: Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually—Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi
camera icon7
title
Female centric movies
From Taapsee Pannu's Pink To Kangana Ranaut's Queen: 7 Must-Watch Female-Led Films That Redefined Bollywood!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK