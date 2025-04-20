From Jacob Bethell To Mayank Yadav: 6 Most Expensive Player Yet To Play In IPL 2025- Check Full List
Every year in the IPL auction, franchises go big on emerging talents and seasoned stars. Here's a list of 6 expensive players yet to play in the IPL 2025.
Mayank Yadav – ₹11 Crore (Lucknow Super Giants)
Lucknow Super Giants made a bold move by signing Mayank Yadav for a staggering ₹11 crore. Known for his raw pace and aggressive bowling, the young speedster was initially sidelined due to injury. However, he has now returned to the LSG camp, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch him unleash his thunderbolts.
T Natarajan – ₹10.75 Crore (Delhi Capitals)
One of India’s finest yorker specialists, T Natarajan was bought by Delhi Capitals for a hefty ₹10.75 crore. Despite a proven track record in the IPL, his absence from the playing XI so far this season has raised eyebrows.
Jacob Bethell – ₹2.6 Crore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
The exciting young English all-rounder Jacob Bethell was picked up by RCB for ₹2.6 crore. While his potential is undeniable, Bethell is yet to make his IPL debut this season.
Gerald Coetzee – ₹2.4 Crore (Gujarat Titans)
South African pacer Gerald Coetzee came into the auction with good international form and was snapped up by Gujarat Titans. However, GT’s balanced and consistent bowling lineup has left him on the bench so far.
Gurjapneet Singh – ₹2.2 Crore (Chennai Super Kings)
A surprise pick in the auction, Gurjapneet Singh was secured by CSK for ₹2.2 crore. The uncapped Indian pacer generated buzz, but he has yet to be tested in the high-octane IPL environment.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz – ₹2 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is known for his explosive starts at the top of the order. Bought for ₹2 crore by KKR, he has surprisingly not featured in the playing XI so far.
In a tournament as dynamic as the IPL, matchups, strategies, and balance often dictate playing XI choices. These high-value players may be on the sidelines for now, but their opportunity could come any matchday, and when it does, expect fireworks.
