From Jacques Kallis To Ravindra Jadeja: 10 Legendary Players To Score Most Centuries With 200-Plus Wickets In Test Cricket - Check Full List
Only a handful of players in Test cricket history have managed to excel equally with both bat and ball. This rare group features all-rounders who have scored multiple centuries while also taking over 200 wickets.
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 45 Centuries, 292 Wickets
Jacques Kallis is widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history. He scored 45 Test centuries and picked up 292 wickets, making him the only player with over 10,000 runs and 250 wickets in both Tests and ODIs.
Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 26 Centuries, 235 Wickets
Sir Garry Sobers was a natural match-winner for the West Indies. He smashed 26 centuries and claimed 235 wickets in Tests, earning a place among the most complete all-rounders of all time.
Ian Botham (England) - 14 Centuries, 383 Wickets
Ian Botham was England’s most iconic all-rounder in the 1980s. He recorded 14 centuries and took an impressive 383 wickets, becoming the first English player to cross the 300-wicket mark.
Ben Stokes (England) - 14 Centuries, 230 Wickets
England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has emerged as a modern-day great. He now has 14 Test centuries and over 224 wickets, recently joining the elite club of players with more than 7,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket.
Kapil Dev (India) - 8 Centuries, 434 Wickets
Kapil Dev, India’s first World Cup-winning captain, had a glittering Test career with 8 centuries and 434 wickets. He remains one of India’s greatest all-rounders.
Imran Khan (Pakistan) - 6 Centuries, 362 Wickets
Imran Khan, who later led Pakistan to a World Cup title, scored 6 centuries and took 362 wickets in Tests, cementing his place among cricket’s elite all-rounders.
Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) - 6 Centuries, 362 Wickets
Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori was a consistent performer with both bat and ball. He scored 6 centuries and picked up 362 wickets in his Test career.
Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 5 Centuries, 330 Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja is India’s premier all-rounder in the modern era. He has 5 Test centuries and over 330 wickets, with his latest hundred coming against England in Manchester in 2025.
Sakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 5 Centuries, 246 Wickets
Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has made a huge impact in Tests. He has 5 centuries and 246 wickets, making him the country’s greatest all-rounder.
Chris Carins (New Zealand) - 5 Centuries, 226 Wickets
Chris Cairns was a match-winner for New Zealand in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He recorded 5 Test centuries and 226 wickets, proving his worth in both departments.
