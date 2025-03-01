From Joe Root To Sachin Tendulkar: List Of Batters With 10,000 Runs At Number 4 Across Formats
Former Pakistan's legendary batter Javed Miandad has collected 12603 runs in 300 innings while batting at number four across formats.
Mahela Jayawardene
Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene has scored 16838 runs while batting at number four position across the formats.
Ross Taylor
Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has collected 15613 runs while batting at number four spot in 397 innings at an average of 46 in international cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar
Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar batted at the number four spot across the formats and has made a total of 15551 runs with the help of 48 tons.
Javed Miandad
Former Pakistan's legendary batter Javed Miandad has collected 12603 runs in 300 innings while batting at number four across formats.
Jacques Kallis
Former South Africa legendary all-rounder, Jacques Kallis made 11743 runs in international cricket, while batting at number four across formats.
Aravinda de Silva
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Aravinda de Silva smashed 11413 runs in international cricket while batting at number four across formats.
Brian Lara
West Indies great Brian Lara hammered 10050 runs in international cricket while batting at number four across formats.
Joe Root
England star batter Joe Root scored 10000 runs in international cricket at number four while taking part int the game against Australia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Trending Photos