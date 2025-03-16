From Jos Buttler To Jofra Archer: List Of Most Expensive Overseas Players In IPL 2025
Ahead of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of the most expensive overseas players in a cash-rich league.
Jos Buttler
England star batter Jos Buttler became the most expensive overseas player in IPL 2025 after Gujarat Titans roped him in for ₹15.75 crore. Earlier, Buttler was playing for Rajasthan Royals and has been known for his aggressive style of cricket.
Trent Boult
New Zealand’s stalwart pacer Trent Boult is the second highest-paid overseas player in IPL 2025. The left-arm pacer who is known to torment batters with the new ball, returned to Mumbai Indians for a whopping 12.50 crore.
Josh Hazlewood
Australia star pacer Josh Hazlewood got 12.50 crore from RCB to play in the IPL 2025. The tall pacer has the ability to swing the balm both ways while keeping his pace and accuracy.
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer returned to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 after he got 12.50 crore. Previously, he played for Rajasthan Royals from 2018 to 2020 before shifting his base to Mumbai Indians in 2022.
Mitchell Starc
Australia’s legendary pacer Mitchell Starc was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore in IPL 2025. Starc will be Delhi’s main bowler in the upcoming cash-rich league season.
Phil Salt
Star opener Phil Salt got 11.5 Crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take part in the IPL 2025. The right-hand batter is likely to open the innings for the Bangalore-based franchise.
Marcus Stoinis
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was roped in by Punjab Kings for a massive 11 Crore to show his finesse in the upcoming IPL 2025.
Kagiso Rabada
South African speedster Kagiso Rabada received 10.75 Crore from Gujarat Titans to play in the IPL 2025.
