From KL Rahul To Arshdeep Singh: List Of Indian Players Who Will Play Their First ICC Champions Trophy
From KL Rahul To Arshdeep Singh: List Of Indian Players Who Will Play Their First ICC Champions Trophy

Updated:Feb 20, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

India’s star batter Shreyas Iyer will take part in his first Champions Trophy. The Mumbai-based batter who scored 2602 runs in 65 ODIs so far, is set to play the ongoing 2025 edition of the high-octane league.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

One of India’s talented batters, KL Rahul will make his debut appearance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. As of now, the Karnataka-based batter has played 80 ODI matches for India where he made 2903 runs.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

India’s star all-rounder Axar Patel is set to take part in his first Champions Trophy. The left-arm spinner has played 63 ODI matches so far for India where he has scalped 67 wickets.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar

India’s white-ball specialist Washington Sundar will be participating in the Champions Trophy for the first time. The Tamil Nadu-based player has taken part in 23 ODI games so far and has picked up 24 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

India’s star spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be making his debut in the Champions Trophy. As of now, the Chinaman spinner has played 108 matches for India where he took 174 wickets.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana

On the back of his heroics in the India vs England series, the young pacer Harshit Rana was added as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad. This will be his first Champions Trophy.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh who showed his finesse in the T2OI format, was added to India’s ODI side for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Punjab-based pacer will be taking part in his first-ever Champions Trophy.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

Star spinner Varun Chakravarthy will make his first appearance in the Champions Trophy. After performing well in the shortest format of the game, the off-spinner was added to India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

