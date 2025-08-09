Advertisement
From Lionel Messi To Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 5 Ballon d’Or Winners Of All Time - Check In Pics

The Ballon d’Or is football’s most prestigious individual award, given annually to the best male player in the world. Here are the top 5 players with the most Ballon d’Or titles.

 

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Lionel Messi: 8 Titles

Lionel Messi: 8 Titles

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or titles in history with eight wins. His victories span: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023, showcasing unmatched consistency and dominance in world football.

 

Messi’s Legacy

Messi’s Legacy

Messi’s four consecutive wins between 2009 and 2012 are a feat never achieved before. His creativity, vision, and goal-scoring brilliance have made him the ultimate football benchmark.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Titles

Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Titles

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Ors, cementing his place among the all-time greats. His titles came in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017, during a golden rivalry with Messi.

 

Ronaldo’s Impact

Ronaldo’s Impact

Ronaldo’s explosive athleticism, goal-scoring records, and adaptability across leagues in England, Spain, and Italy underline his greatness. His hunger for success remains unmatched.

 

Michel Platini: 3 Titles

Michel Platini: 3 Titles

Michel Platini won three consecutive Ballon d’Ors from 1983 to 1985. He was a midfield genius who combined vision, passing, and clinical finishing.

 

Platini’s Influence

Platini’s Influence

Platini’s dominance in the 1980s was pivotal in France’s rise as a football powerhouse. His elegance and leadership made him a legend of the European game.

 

Johan Cruyff: 3 Titles

Johan Cruyff: 3 Titles

Johan Cruyff won the Ballon d’Or three times (1971, 1973, 1974). He was the face of Total Football, revolutionizing how the game was played.

 

Cruyff’s Football Revolution

Cruyff’s Football Revolution

Cruyff’s influence went beyond his playing career. His tactical philosophy shaped clubs like Barcelona and Ajax, leaving a legacy felt to this day.

 

Marco van Basten: 3 Tiitles

Marco van Basten: 3 Tiitles

Marco van Basten won the Ballon d’Or in 1988, 1989, and 1992. Known for his sublime finishing, he was one of the most gifted strikers in football history.

 

Van Basten’s Legacy

Van Basten’s Legacy

Van Basten’s career was cut short by injury, but his technical brilliance and unforgettable goals, like the 1988 Euro final strike, made him an immortal icon.

 

