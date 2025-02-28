From Makeup Artist To Cricket Broadcast: 10 Must-Know Facts About Zainab Abbas - In Pics
Zainab Abbas is a name synonymous with cricket broadcasting in Pakistan. From her remarkable educational background to breaking barriers as a female sports presenter, she has carved a unique path in sports journalism. With a mix of expertise, charm, and dedication, she has earned a place among the most influential voices in the cricketing world. Whether covering international tournaments or engaging with fans through digital platforms, Zainab continues to inspire aspiring sports broadcasters. Here are ten fascinating facts about her journey.
1. Born Into a Legacy of Cricket and Politics
Zainab Abbas was born on February 14, 1988, in Lahore. Her father, Nasir Abbas, was a domestic cricketer, while her mother, Andleeb Abbas, is a senior politician in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
2. A Stellar Educational Background
Zainab pursued higher education in the UK, earning a degree from Aston University before obtaining an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the University of Warwick, a globally recognized institution.
3. From Makeup Artist to Cricket Commentator
Before stepping into sports media, Zainab was a professional makeup artist with her own studio. Her career took a turn when she auditioned as a guest analyst for the 2015 Cricket World Cup on Dunya News.
4. First Female Pakistani Presenter in the Cricket World Cup
In 2019, she made history by becoming the first female sports journalist from Pakistan to cover the ICC Cricket World Cup, solidifying her place in international sports broadcasting.
5. A Familiar Face in Pakistan Super League (PSL)
Zainab has been a regular presenter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since its inception in 2016. Her engaging on-screen presence and deep cricket insights have made her a fan favorite.
6. Hosted the Popular Show ‘Cricket Dewangi’
From 2016 to 2018, she hosted the hit cricket show ‘Cricket Dewangi’ on Dunya News, showcasing her in-depth knowledge of the game and ability to connect with cricket enthusiasts.
7. Expanding Horizons with International Sports Networks
Beyond Pakistan, Zainab has worked with international sports networks like Sky Sports, Star Sports, and Ten Sports, contributing to major cricketing events worldwide.
8. A Digital Trailblazer in Sports Media
Apart from television, Zainab has hosted digital talk shows such as Sawal Cricket Ka and Voice of Cricket, where she interviewed top Pakistani cricketers, expanding her influence beyond traditional media.
9. Controversy and Challenges in India
In 2023, she faced controversy over resurfaced tweets while covering the Cricket World Cup in India. Amid security concerns, she left the country and later apologized, reaffirming her commitment to unbiased sports journalism.
10. An Inspiration for Aspiring Female Sports Broadcasters
As Pakistan’s leading female cricket presenter, Zainab Abbas has paved the way for women in sports media. Her journey is a testament to perseverance, passion, and breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry.
