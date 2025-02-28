Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865214https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-makeup-artist-to-cricket-broadcast-10-must-know-facts-about-zainab-abbas-in-pics-2865214
NewsPhotosFrom Makeup Artist To Cricket Broadcast: 10 Must-Know Facts About Zainab Abbas - In Pics From Makeup Artist To Cricket Broadcast: 10 Must-Know Facts About Zainab Abbas - In Pics
photoDetails

From Makeup Artist To Cricket Broadcast: 10 Must-Know Facts About Zainab Abbas - In Pics

Zainab Abbas is a name synonymous with cricket broadcasting in Pakistan. From her remarkable educational background to breaking barriers as a female sports presenter, she has carved a unique path in sports journalism. With a mix of expertise, charm, and dedication, she has earned a place among the most influential voices in the cricketing world. Whether covering international tournaments or engaging with fans through digital platforms, Zainab continues to inspire aspiring sports broadcasters. Here are ten fascinating facts about her journey.

Updated:Feb 28, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Born Into a Legacy of Cricket and Politics

1/20
1. Born Into a Legacy of Cricket and Politics

Zainab Abbas was born on February 14, 1988, in Lahore. Her father, Nasir Abbas, was a domestic cricketer, while her mother, Andleeb Abbas, is a senior politician in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Follow Us

2. A Stellar Educational Background

2/20
2. A Stellar Educational Background

Zainab pursued higher education in the UK, earning a degree from Aston University before obtaining an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the University of Warwick, a globally recognized institution.

Follow Us

3. From Makeup Artist to Cricket Commentator

3/20
3. From Makeup Artist to Cricket Commentator

Before stepping into sports media, Zainab was a professional makeup artist with her own studio. Her career took a turn when she auditioned as a guest analyst for the 2015 Cricket World Cup on Dunya News.

Follow Us

4. First Female Pakistani Presenter in the Cricket World Cup

4/20
4. First Female Pakistani Presenter in the Cricket World Cup

In 2019, she made history by becoming the first female sports journalist from Pakistan to cover the ICC Cricket World Cup, solidifying her place in international sports broadcasting.

Follow Us

5. A Familiar Face in Pakistan Super League (PSL)

5/20
5. A Familiar Face in Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Zainab has been a regular presenter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since its inception in 2016. Her engaging on-screen presence and deep cricket insights have made her a fan favorite.

Follow Us

6. Hosted the Popular Show ‘Cricket Dewangi’

6/20
6. Hosted the Popular Show ‘Cricket Dewangi’

From 2016 to 2018, she hosted the hit cricket show ‘Cricket Dewangi’ on Dunya News, showcasing her in-depth knowledge of the game and ability to connect with cricket enthusiasts.

Follow Us

7. Expanding Horizons with International Sports Networks

7/20
7. Expanding Horizons with International Sports Networks

Beyond Pakistan, Zainab has worked with international sports networks like Sky Sports, Star Sports, and Ten Sports, contributing to major cricketing events worldwide.

Follow Us

8. A Digital Trailblazer in Sports Media

8/20
8. A Digital Trailblazer in Sports Media

Apart from television, Zainab has hosted digital talk shows such as Sawal Cricket Ka and Voice of Cricket, where she interviewed top Pakistani cricketers, expanding her influence beyond traditional media.

Follow Us

9. Controversy and Challenges in India

9/20
9. Controversy and Challenges in India

In 2023, she faced controversy over resurfaced tweets while covering the Cricket World Cup in India. Amid security concerns, she left the country and later apologized, reaffirming her commitment to unbiased sports journalism.

 

Follow Us

10. An Inspiration for Aspiring Female Sports Broadcasters

10/20
10. An Inspiration for Aspiring Female Sports Broadcasters

As Pakistan’s leading female cricket presenter, Zainab Abbas has paved the way for women in sports media. Her journey is a testament to perseverance, passion, and breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Zainab AbbasZainab Abbas biographyZainab Abbas cricket presenterZainab Abbas ageZainab Abbas husbandZainab Abbas family backgroundZainab Abbas educationZainab Abbas PSLZainab Abbas ICC World CupZainab Abbas journalistZainab Abbas careerZainab Abbas ControversyZainab Abbas makeup artistZainab Abbas Pakistan Super LeagueZainab Abbas TV hostZainab Abbas sports broadcasterfirst female Pakistani cricket presenterwomen in sports journalismPakistan cricket presentersZainab Abbas Warwick UniversityZainab Abbas PTIZainab Abbas parentsZainab Abbas Sky SportsZainab Abbas Cricket DewangiZainab Abbas net worthZainab Abbas TwitterZainab Abbas InstagramZainab Abbas latest newsfamous female cricket presentersbest cricket journalists in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Zainab Abbas
From Makeup Artist To Cricket Broadcast: 10 Must-Know Facts About Zainab Abbas - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Champions Trophy 2025
Most Expensive Player Of Champions Trophy 2025 — Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Or Shubman Gill But THIS Cricketer Earned Rs 3 Lakhs Per Run - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Ashley Harkleroad
From Professional Tennis Player To OnlyFans Model: All About American Ashley Harkleroad - In Pics
camera icon6
title
5 Reel Couples We Would Watch Again
5 Fresh Reel Couples Whose Chemistry Is Top-Notch, Would Watch Them Again In Cinemas - IN PICS
camera icon8
title
Janhvi Kapoor
Say Hello Summer In Crazy Short Dresses, Flowy Skirts Or Sensational Sarees Ala Janhvi Kapoor To Kiara Advani Way - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK