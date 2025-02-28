Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865375https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-mohammed-shami-to-zaheer-khan-list-of-players-with-most-wickets-in-india-vs-new-zealand-odis-2865375
NewsPhotosFrom Mohammed Shami To Zaheer Khan: List Of Players With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIs From Mohammed Shami To Zaheer Khan: List Of Players With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIs
photoDetails

From Mohammed Shami To Zaheer Khan: List Of Players With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIs

The Indian team will be locking horns with New Zealand to secure their spots in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the game, take a look at the list of players who have taken the most wickets in India vs New Zealand ODIs.

Updated:Feb 28, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Javagal Srinath

1/10
Javagal Srinath

Former India pacer Javagal Srinath holds a brilliant record against New Zealand in ODI cricket. Srinath has played a total of 30 ODI matches and picked up 51 wickets including two four-wicket hauls.

Follow Us

Anil Kumble

2/10
Anil Kumble

Former India spinner Anil Kumble has played a total of 31 ODI matches against the Black Caps where he scalped a total of 39 wickets with his best figures being 5/33.

Follow Us

Tim Southee

3/10
Tim Southee

Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has played a total of 25 ODI games against the Indian team, picking up a total of 38 wickets including 2 four-wicket hauls with his best figures being 4/49.

Follow Us

Mohammed Shami

4/10
Mohammed Shami

India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami has taken part in 14 ODIs against New Zealand so far and has scalped 37 wickets with the help of 2 fifers.

Follow Us

Kapil Dev

5/10
Kapil Dev

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has played a total of 29 ODIs against the Kiwis and notched up a total of 33 wickets with his best figures of 3/26.

Follow Us

Kyle Mills

6/10
Kyle Mills

Former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills has taken part in a total of 29 one-day matches against India where he collected a total of 32 wickets.

Follow Us

Zaheer Khan

7/10
Zaheer Khan

Former India speedster Zaheer Khan has played a total of 22 ODIs against New Zealand, picking up 30 wickets during his illustrious career.

Follow Us

Ashish Nehra

8/10
Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has played a total of 21 ODIs against the Blackcaps where he picked up 28 wickets.

Follow Us

Richard Hadlee

9/10
Richard Hadlee

Former New Zealand player Richard Hadlee took part in 20 ODIs against India, scalping 27 wickets.

Follow Us

Daniel Vettori

10/10
Daniel Vettori

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori has taken part in 36 ODI matches against India and picked up 27 wickets.

Follow Us
Players With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsPlayers With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIs listlist of Players With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsJavagal SrinathJavagal Srinath Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsAnil KumbleAnil Kumble Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsTim SoutheeTim Southee Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsMohammed ShamiMohammed Shami Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsKapil DevKapil Dev Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsKyle MillsKyle Mills Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsZaheer KhanZaheer Khan Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsAshish NehraAshish Nehra Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsRichard HadleeRichard Hadlee Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsDaniel VettoriDaniel Vettori Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsMost Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIsChampions Trophy 2025champions trophy 2025 newsInd vs NZIndia vs New Zealand
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Zainab Abbas
From Makeup Artist To Cricket Broadcast: 10 Must-Know Facts About Zainab Abbas - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Champions Trophy 2025
Most Expensive Player Of Champions Trophy 2025 — Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Or Shubman Gill But THIS Cricketer Earned Rs 3 Lakhs Per Run - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Ashley Harkleroad
From Professional Tennis Player To OnlyFans Model: All About American Ashley Harkleroad - In Pics
camera icon6
title
5 Reel Couples We Would Watch Again
5 Fresh Reel Couples Whose Chemistry Is Top-Notch, Would Watch Them Again In Cinemas - IN PICS
camera icon8
title
Janhvi Kapoor
Say Hello Summer In Crazy Short Dresses, Flowy Skirts Or Sensational Sarees Ala Janhvi Kapoor To Kiara Advani Way - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK