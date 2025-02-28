From Mohammed Shami To Zaheer Khan: List Of Players With Most Wickets In India vs New Zealand ODIs
The Indian team will be locking horns with New Zealand to secure their spots in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the game, take a look at the list of players who have taken the most wickets in India vs New Zealand ODIs.
Javagal Srinath
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath holds a brilliant record against New Zealand in ODI cricket. Srinath has played a total of 30 ODI matches and picked up 51 wickets including two four-wicket hauls.
Anil Kumble
Former India spinner Anil Kumble has played a total of 31 ODI matches against the Black Caps where he scalped a total of 39 wickets with his best figures being 5/33.
Tim Southee
Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has played a total of 25 ODI games against the Indian team, picking up a total of 38 wickets including 2 four-wicket hauls with his best figures being 4/49.
Mohammed Shami
India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami has taken part in 14 ODIs against New Zealand so far and has scalped 37 wickets with the help of 2 fifers.
Kapil Dev
Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has played a total of 29 ODIs against the Kiwis and notched up a total of 33 wickets with his best figures of 3/26.
Kyle Mills
Former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills has taken part in a total of 29 one-day matches against India where he collected a total of 32 wickets.
Zaheer Khan
Former India speedster Zaheer Khan has played a total of 22 ODIs against New Zealand, picking up 30 wickets during his illustrious career.
Ashish Nehra
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has played a total of 21 ODIs against the Blackcaps where he picked up 28 wickets.
Richard Hadlee
Former New Zealand player Richard Hadlee took part in 20 ODIs against India, scalping 27 wickets.
Daniel Vettori
Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori has taken part in 36 ODI matches against India and picked up 27 wickets.
