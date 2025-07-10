Advertisement
From MS Dhoni's Helicopter To Virat Kohli's Cover Drive: 10 Iconic Cricket Shots That Defined The Legends - In Pics
From MS Dhoni’s Helicopter To Virat Kohli’s Cover Drive: 10 Iconic Cricket Shots That Defined The Legends - In Pics

Cricket isn’t just about scoring runs; it’s also about how those runs are scored. Here are 10 iconic cricketers and the signature shots that defined their style and legacy.

 

Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Virender Sehwag – The Upper Cut

Virender Sehwag – The Upper Cut

Sehwag didn’t believe in playing safe; his aggressive nature was reflected in his iconic upper cut. Against express pace, he’d step back and guide the ball over the slips or third man with effortless timing. 

 

Kevin Pietersen – The Switch Hit

Kevin Pietersen – The Switch Hit

Pietersen redefined innovation with his switch hit. He would reverse his grip and stance mid-delivery to hit the ball to the opposite side. 

 

Suresh Raina – The Inside-Out Lofted Drive

Suresh Raina – The Inside-Out Lofted Drive

Raina was a master of using his feet, especially against spin. His go-to shot? The inside-out loft over extra cover. It was graceful yet powerful, stepping out, opening his stance, and driving it over the infield with ease. 

 

Tillakaratne Dilshan – The Dil-Scoop

Tillakaratne Dilshan – The Dil-Scoop

The Sri Lankan opener bent forward, almost kneeling, and flicked the ball over the wicketkeeper’s head. It was risky, cheeky, and unpredictable, but Dilshan made it work so often that it became a trend in T20 cricket. 

 

MS Dhoni – The Helicopter Shot

MS Dhoni – The Helicopter Shot

Only Dhoni could've pulled this off. Taking full-length yorkers, meant to be un-hittable, and whipping them into the leg side with a violent flick of the wrists and bat follow-through that resembled a helicopter blade.

 

Rohit Sharma – The Pull Shot

Rohit Sharma – The Pull Shot

Rohit’s pull shot isn’t just a shot, it’s a mood. The way he rocks back, picks the length early, and sends the ball soaring over mid-wicket with effortless elegance has become a trademark. 

 

Brian Lara – The Late Cut

Brian Lara – The Late Cut

Few cricket shots have looked as classy as Lara’s late cut. He’d wait till the last moment, gently open the face of the bat, and guide the ball between slip and gully. 

 

Sachin Tendulkar – The Straight Drive

Sachin Tendulkar – The Straight Drive

Sachin’s straight drive is probably the most aesthetically perfect shot in cricket history. With a still head, high elbow, and perfect balance, he sent the ball racing back past the bowler. Even bowlers couldn’t help but admire it. 

 

AB de Villiers – The 360° Scoop

AB de Villiers – The 360° Scoop

AB didn’t just play cricket,  he reinvented it. From scooping fast bowlers over the keeper to reverse-scoops over point, he turned the field into a playground. His 360° approach, especially the scoop from one knee, made bowlers question the laws of physics.

 

Virat Kohli – The Cover Drive

Virat Kohli – The Cover Drive

Few can rival the sheer elegance of Kohli’s cover drive. With a perfect blend of power and timing, Virat leans into the ball and threads it through the offside like an artist painting a stroke. It’s assertive, clean, and oozes confidence, a modern classic.

 

