From MS Dhoni To Faf Du Plessis: List Of Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
There are a few players who might play their last IPL this time, take a look at the full list.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
After India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, fans are now excited to watch their favourite stars in the IPL 2025 which is set to take place from March 22.
IPL 2025 First Match
Fans will witness defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders squaring off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the tournament opener.
Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
MS Dhoni
Former India and CSK skipper MS Dhoni has been playing his trade in the IPL ever since its inception in 2008. As of now, he has scored 5243 runs at an average of 39.13 and a brilliant strike rate of 137.54. Dhoni is likely to play his last IPL this season.
Faf Du Plessis
Veteran South Africa batter Faf Du Plessis has smashed 4521 runs at an average of 35.99 and a brilliant strike rate of 136.37. He has already turned 40 and keeping his mind his performances, he is likely to play his last IPL in the 2025 season.
Moeen Ali
Stalwart all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his retirement from international cricket last year. He was seen struggling in the T20I format as he had scored just 1043 runs, at an average of 24.3 and therefore, he is likely to play his last IPL this season.
Glenn Maxwell
Australia's explosive player Glenn Maxwell had a poor outing during the IPL last year as he scored just 52 runs. On the back of his poor form, this could be Glenn Maxwell’s last IPL.
Ravichandran Ashwin
CSK roped in former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for a whopping amount of Rs 9.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Ashwin has a below-average IPL 2024 as he could take only nine wickets after playing in 14 matches. This could be Ashwin’s last IPL, keeping his mind his age.
