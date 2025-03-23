Advertisement
From MS Dhoni To Rohit Sharma: List Of Batters With Most Runs In CSK vs MI IPL Matches
photoDetails

From MS Dhoni To Rohit Sharma: List Of Batters With Most Runs In CSK vs MI IPL Matches

Ahead of the El-Classico of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the most runs in CSK vs MI matches.

Updated:Mar 23, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2025

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2025 campaign by facing arch-rival Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. CSK will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad while Suryakumar Yadav will be doing the captaincy duties for Mumbai Indians.

CSK vs MI Head To Head

CSK vs MI Head To Head

As of now, Mumbai Indians have played a total of 37 games against Chennai Super Kings where they have won 20 games. The Men in Yellow, on the other hand, have won 17 matches. But then, CSK will enter to play this game with a three-game winning streak in the rivalry.

CSK Record At M.A. Chidambaram Stadium

CSK Record At M.A. Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings holds a healthy record while playing at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium as they have won a total of 50 matches out of 70. 

Dhoni Left CSK Captaincy

Dhoni Left CSK Captaincy

It was during the IPL 2024 when regular skipper MS Dhoni decided to leave the leadership duties and handed over the onus to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Most Runs In CSK vs MI IPL Matches

Most Runs In CSK vs MI IPL Matches

Ahead of the El-Classico of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of batters who have scored the most runs in CSK vs MI matches.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has smashed 805 runs in a total of 28 innings against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 132.61 and has recorded his best score of 105* against CSK.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

Former CSK player and Mr IPL, Suresh Raina amassed 710 runs in 30 innings against Mumbai Indians with a strike rate of 141.71 before hanging his boots. 

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has scored 675 runs in a total of 31 innings against Mumbai Indians. He batted with a strike rate of 135.81 against the Mumbai-based franchise.

