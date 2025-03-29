Advertisement
From MS Dhoni To Suresh Raina: Top 7 Run-Scorers For CSK In IPL - Check In Pics
From MS Dhoni To Suresh Raina: Top 7 Run-Scorers For CSK In IPL - Check In Pics

MS Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina to become all-time leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL history during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

Here's list of batters, who have scored most runs for CSK in IPL history: 

Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
1. MS Dhoni - 4699

1. MS Dhoni - 4699

With 4699 runs in 236 matches, MS Dhoni is highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL. 

2. Suresh Raina - 4687

2. Suresh Raina - 4687

With 4687 runs in 176 matches, Suresh Raina is the second-highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.

3. Faf du Plessis - 2721

3. Faf du Plessis - 2721

With 2721 runs in 92 matches, Faf du Plessis is the third-highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2433

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2433

With 2433 runs in 68 matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.  

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 1939

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 1939

With 1939 runs in 174 matches, Ravindra Jadeja is the fifth highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.

6. Ambati Rayudu - 1932

6. Ambati Rayudu - 1932

With 1932 runs in 90 matches, Ambati Rayudu is the sixth highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.

7. Michael Hussey

7. Michael Hussey

With 1768 runs in 50 matches, Michael Hussey is the sixth highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL. 

