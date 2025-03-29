From MS Dhoni To Suresh Raina: Top 7 Run-Scorers For CSK In IPL - Check In Pics
MS Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina to become all-time leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL history during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.
Here's list of batters, who have scored most runs for CSK in IPL history:
1. MS Dhoni - 4699
With 4699 runs in 236 matches, MS Dhoni is highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.
2. Suresh Raina - 4687
With 4687 runs in 176 matches, Suresh Raina is the second-highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.
3. Faf du Plessis - 2721
With 2721 runs in 92 matches, Faf du Plessis is the third-highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 2433
With 2433 runs in 68 matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.
5. Ravindra Jadeja - 1939
With 1939 runs in 174 matches, Ravindra Jadeja is the fifth highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.
6. Ambati Rayudu - 1932
With 1932 runs in 90 matches, Ambati Rayudu is the sixth highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.
7. Michael Hussey
With 1768 runs in 50 matches, Michael Hussey is the sixth highest run-getter for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of IPL.
