From MS Dhoni To Suresh Raina: Top 7 Run-Scorers For CSK In IPL - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

2878970

MS Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina to become all-time leading run scorer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL history during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.



Here's list of batters, who have scored most runs for CSK in IPL history: