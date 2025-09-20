Advertisement
From MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli: Top Scores By Indian Captains Vs Pakistan In T20Is
photoDetails

From MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli: Top Scores By Indian Captains Vs Pakistan In T20Is

A look at the standout batting performances from Indian leaders in the high-voltage India-Pakistan T20I clashes. Here are the top 5 captains knock.

 

Sep 20, 2025
India vs Pakistan - The Rivalry

India vs Pakistan - The Rivalry

The India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket is one of the most intense sporting contests. T20Is between the two nations are high-pressure encounters, often defined by individual brilliance.

 

Role of Captains

Role of Captains

Captains carry the extra responsibility of leading the team while contributing with the bat. A strong captain’s knock can change the momentum of a tight India-Pakistan game.

 

Virat Kohli - 57 (2021)

Virat Kohli - 57 (2021)

Virat Kohli, known as the chase master, played a crucial knock of 57 runs in the 2021 T20 World Cup. His innings stood tall in a tough contest, underlining his ability to handle pressure.

 

Suryakumar Yadav - 47 (2025)*

Suryakumar Yadav - 47 (2025)*

In the Asia Cup 2025, captain Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 47* against Pakistan. His composed knock kept India steady and highlighted his adaptability as a leader.

 

MS Dhoni - 33 (2007)

MS Dhoni - 33 (2007)

MS Dhoni, India’s first T20 World Cup-winning captain, contributed 33 runs in the inaugural 2007 clash. His knock gave India stability in a low-scoring thriller that ended in a bowl-out.

 

MS Dhoni - 33 (2012)

MS Dhoni - 33 (2012)

Five years later, Dhoni once again scored 33 against Pakistan in 2012. Though not a big score, it reflected his consistency in pressure games.

 

Rohit Sharma - 28 (2022)

Rohit Sharma - 28 (2022)

Rohit Sharma, leading India in the 2022 Asia Cup, managed 28 runs. While not a match-winning effort, his quick start set a platform for the middle order.

 

Comparing Performances

Comparing Performances

Kohli remains the highest scorer as captain with 57. Suryakumar’s 47* is the latest addition, while Dhoni’s steady 33s show his reliability. Rohit’s 28 underlines the challenge of leading against Pakistan.

 

