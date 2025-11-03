‘From No-Ball to No-Fear’: Deepti Sharma Delivers Dream World Cup, Becomes India’s Greatest Women’s All-Rounder

photoDetails

Deepti Sharma completed one of the greatest redemption arcs in women’s cricket, powering India to their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025. After heartbreak in the 2017 final and the 2022 no-ball controversy, she delivered a record-shattering campaign, becoming the first cricketer ever to score 200+ runs and take 20+ wickets in a single World Cup. Her run-a-ball 58 and five-wicket haul in the final against South Africa sealed India’s historic triumph. With unmatched consistency, clutch partnerships, and elite temperament, Deepti emerged as the Player of the Tournament — the true backbone of India’s World Cup glory.