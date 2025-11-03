Advertisement
'From No-Ball to No-Fear': Deepti Sharma Delivers Dream World Cup, Becomes India's Greatest Women's All-Rounder
'From No-Ball to No-Fear': Deepti Sharma Delivers Dream World Cup, Becomes India's Greatest Women's All-Rounder

Deepti Sharma completed one of the greatest redemption arcs in women’s cricket, powering India to their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025. After heartbreak in the 2017 final and the 2022 no-ball controversy, she delivered a record-shattering campaign, becoming the first cricketer ever to score 200+ runs and take 20+ wickets in a single World Cup. Her run-a-ball 58 and five-wicket haul in the final against South Africa sealed India’s historic triumph. With unmatched consistency, clutch partnerships, and elite temperament, Deepti emerged as the Player of the Tournament — the true backbone of India’s World Cup glory.

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 07:32 AM IST
1. A World Cup Redemption Written in Gold

1. A World Cup Redemption Written in Gold

 

Deepti Sharma transformed past heartbreaks into historic triumph, proving resilience defines champions. From 2017 collapse to 2022 no-ball pain, she rose to deliver India's first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup.

2. First Ever 200+ Runs & 20+ Wickets in a World Cup

2. First Ever 200+ Runs & 20+ Wickets in a World Cup

 

History created: Deepti became the first cricketer — men’s or women’s — to score 200+ runs and take 20+ wickets in a single 50-over World Cup, redefining all-round dominance.

3. Match-Winning Final Performance Sealed Glory

3. Match-Winning Final Performance Sealed Glory

 

Her run-a-ball 58 and a sensational 5-wicket haul in the final turned pressure into power, dismantling South Africa’s chase and scripting India’s first women's ODI World Cup victory.

4. Turning Past Pain Into Peak Performance

4. Turning Past Pain Into Peak Performance

 

From being last recognized batter dismissed in the 2017 final to the 2022 no-ball heartbreak, Deepti’s career setbacks only fueled her hunger to succeed on the biggest stage.

5. Calm Mind, Killer Instinct Under Pressure

5. Calm Mind, Killer Instinct Under Pressure

 

Her post-match comment — "focus on our best ball" — reflects elite mentality. Deepti showcased composure, strategy, and belief during crunch moments, inspiring India’s bowling unit.

6. Consistency Across Tournament Proved World-Class Value

6. Consistency Across Tournament Proved World-Class Value

 

Three fifties, strike-rate above 90, and tournament-leading wickets — Deepti delivered consistent match-winning contributions, not just one standout moment, elevating India's campaign throughout.

7. Partnership Builder When India Needed Stability

7. Partnership Builder When India Needed Stability

 

Her solid stands with Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh in the final highlighted her batting maturity, turning pressure scenarios into platform-building partnerships.

8. India's All-Rounder Engine Drives New Era

8. India's All-Rounder Engine Drives New Era

 

Deepti’s success cements her status as India's most reliable all-rounder, pushing India women’s cricket into a new era where multi-dimensional players lead global dominance.

9. Emotional Tribute Connects Fans & Legacy

9. Emotional Tribute Connects Fans & Legacy

 

Dedicating the trophy to her parents, Deepti added emotional depth to the victory journey — resonating deeply with fans who saw her family’s sacrifices fuel her rise.

 

 

10. Symbol of India's Growing Women's Cricket Revolution

10. Symbol of India's Growing Women's Cricket Revolution

 

With calls for more matches and investment, Deepti’s triumph underscores the rapid rise of women’s cricket in India — inspiring young girls to dream of global dominance.

