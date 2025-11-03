'From Out Of The Squad To Winning Player Of The Match In Final': The Night Shafali Verma Defied Her Destiny
If there’s one place where destiny scripts its finest dramas, it’s the sports field. For Shafali Verma, that moment came on one of the most unforgettable nights in Indian cricket. Scroll down to know all about her unbelievable turnaround.
Destiny Takes Center Stage
If there’s one place where fate loves to script drama, it’s on the sports field — and Shafali Verma’s journey at the World Cup final was proof of that. From being left out of the squad to becoming India’s match-winner, her story was nothing short of cinematic.
From Omission To Opportunity
Shafali wasn’t part of India’s original 15-member World Cup squad, nor even among the reserves. Her exclusion surprised many, given her reputation for fearless batting. Yet destiny intervened, setting the stage for a stunning comeback.
The Unexpected Call-Up
An injury to Pratika Rawal just before the semi-final opened the door for Shafali’s return. Though she had little impact in the semi-final, she repaid the faith in spectacular style during the final, turning the match and tournament in India’s favour.
Match Winning Performance In Finals
Opening the innings in Navi Mumbai, Shafali displayed a mix of aggression and maturity. Her 87-run innings, scored at better than a run a ball, was filled with crisp drives and fearless shot-making. It wasn’t just runs; it was redemption.
Destiny’s Double Act With The Ball
Just when South Africa’s chase looked steady, Harmanpreet Kaur handed Shafali the ball. What followed was magic she dismissed Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in quick succession, turning the game on its head.
The Secret Behind Her Bowling Success
Shafali’s bowling heroics weren’t accidental. She had been working on her off-spin in domestic cricket, picking up 16 wickets across India’s recent domestic one-day and T20 tournaments — a detail that gave Harmanpreet confidence to trust her in the final.
Harmanpreet’s Gut Feeling Pays Off
Captain Harmanpreet later revealed it was a gut call to bring Shafali on to bowl. “I didn’t want to go back thinking why I didn’t try her,” she said. That gamble turned into the turning point of the final.
Player Of The Final: A Poetic Twist
In a tournament she wasn’t even meant to play, Shafali ended up winning the Player of the Final award the ultimate reward for resilience, faith, and destiny’s timing.
Trending Photos