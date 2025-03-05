Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2867869https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-porsche-to-bmw-list-of-cars-owned-by-steve-smith-2867869
NewsPhotosFrom Porsche To BMW: List Of Cars Owned By Steve Smith From Porsche To BMW: List Of Cars Owned By Steve Smith
photoDetails

From Porsche To BMW: List Of Cars Owned By Steve Smith

Australia batter Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs after Australia crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025. Take a look at the list of cars owned by Steve Smith.

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Steve Smith Retirement

1/8
Steve Smith Retirement

Australia’s stalwart batter Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs after Australia failed to reach the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. 

Follow Us

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs AUS

2/8
Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs AUS

On Tuesday, March 4, the Indian team outplayed the Australian team were outplayed by four wickets in the semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Follow Us

Steve Smith Last ODI Innings

3/8
Steve Smith Last ODI Innings

Smith made 73 runs off 96 balls and helped Australia post a target of 265, which India ended up chasing down with 11 balls left in their innings.

Follow Us

Won Two ODI World Cups

4/8
Won Two ODI World Cups

Steve Smith stated that he was fortunate to have won two ODI World Cups for Australia (2015 and 2023) in his illustrious career.

Follow Us

Porsche Cayenne

5/8
Porsche Cayenne

Steve Smith drives a luxury Porsche Cayenne that he bought after spending a whopping 1.36 Crore. The stylish car is equipped with a solid 3.0-litre diesel engine producing 353 PS and 500 Nm.

Follow Us

BMW M2

6/8
BMW M2

Australia’s legendary batter also has a BMW M2 that he acquired after spending INR 98 Lakhs. The M2 has a 3-litre 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that can unleash 460PS and 550Nm.

Follow Us

Audi Q7

7/8
Audi Q7

Steve Smith is the proud owner of a classic Audi Q7. The right-hand batter spent INR 86 Lakhs to acquire this beast, which has a 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine.

Follow Us

Mercedes-Benz C200

8/8
Mercedes-Benz C200

Steve Smith’s garage also has a Mercedes-Benz C200 whose price is INR 65 Lakhs. This car is It is powered by a 1496 cc engine which is available with a Automatic transmission also.

Follow Us
Steve SmithSteve Smith newsSteve Smith RetirementSteve Smith ODI retirementSteve Smith recordSteve Smith odi runsSteve Smith last odi inningsInd Vs AusIndia vs AustraliaChampions Trophy 2025champions trophy 2025 newsSteve Smith Champions Trophy 2025car collection of Steve SmithSteve Smith car collectionSteve Smith expensive carsSteve Smith expensive car collectionPorsche CayenneBMW M2Audi Q7Mercedes-Benz C200Steve Smith carscars of Steve Smith
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
KKR
Ajinkya Rahane To Gautam Gambhir: Full List Of KKR Captains In IPL History
camera icon14
title
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's Relationship Timeline Amid Breakup Reports, From First Date To Wedding Rumors - All You Need To Know!
camera icon7
title
Sad movies
7 Movies That Show The Other Side Of The Romance
camera icon10
title
success story
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World And Their Net Worth: This Exclusive Category Has 24 Names Worldwide With Combined Net Worth Equal To... Country's GDP
camera icon7
title
Rags-to-riches stories
7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK