From Porsche To BMW: List Of Cars Owned By Steve Smith
Australia batter Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs after Australia crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025. Take a look at the list of cars owned by Steve Smith.
Steve Smith Retirement
Australia’s stalwart batter Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs after Australia failed to reach the final of the Champions Trophy 2025.
Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs AUS
On Tuesday, March 4, the Indian team outplayed the Australian team were outplayed by four wickets in the semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Steve Smith Last ODI Innings
Smith made 73 runs off 96 balls and helped Australia post a target of 265, which India ended up chasing down with 11 balls left in their innings.
Won Two ODI World Cups
Steve Smith stated that he was fortunate to have won two ODI World Cups for Australia (2015 and 2023) in his illustrious career.
Porsche Cayenne
Steve Smith drives a luxury Porsche Cayenne that he bought after spending a whopping 1.36 Crore. The stylish car is equipped with a solid 3.0-litre diesel engine producing 353 PS and 500 Nm.
BMW M2
Australia’s legendary batter also has a BMW M2 that he acquired after spending INR 98 Lakhs. The M2 has a 3-litre 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that can unleash 460PS and 550Nm.
Audi Q7
Steve Smith is the proud owner of a classic Audi Q7. The right-hand batter spent INR 86 Lakhs to acquire this beast, which has a 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine.
Mercedes-Benz C200
Steve Smith’s garage also has a Mercedes-Benz C200 whose price is INR 65 Lakhs. This car is It is powered by a 1496 cc engine which is available with a Automatic transmission also.
