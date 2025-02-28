From Professional Tennis Player To OnlyFans Model: All About American Ashley Harkleroad - In Pics

photoDetails

Ashley Harkleroad wasn’t just known for her skills on the tennis court—she made headlines for breaking barriers off it. Once ranked No. 39 in the world, the American star competed at the highest level before making a bold move in 2008 by becoming the first professional tennis player to pose for Playboy. Her decision sparked debates—some saw it as empowering, others as controversial—but it cemented her legacy beyond tennis. Today, Harkleroad has transitioned into new roles, staying in the public eye through media and fitness. Here’s a look at her journey and where she is now.