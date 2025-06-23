From Raashi Khanna To Sanjana Ganesan: Jasprit Bumrah’s Complete Relationship History Revealed

photoDetails

english

2920308

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier fast bowler, has always kept his personal life private, sparking curiosity among fans. Over the years, he was linked with South actresses Raashi Khanna and Anupama Parameswaran, though both denied any romantic involvement. Eventually, Bumrah married sports presenter and former Splitsvilla 7 contestant Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15, 2021. Their love reportedly blossomed during IPL coverage. Post-wedding, Sanjana’s past relationship with Ashwini Koul resurfaced online. Despite rumors and media speculation, Bumrah’s quiet and disciplined approach to life continues to intrigue fans both on and off the field.