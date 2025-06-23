From Raashi Khanna To Sanjana Ganesan: Jasprit Bumrah’s Complete Relationship History Revealed
Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier fast bowler, has always kept his personal life private, sparking curiosity among fans. Over the years, he was linked with South actresses Raashi Khanna and Anupama Parameswaran, though both denied any romantic involvement. Eventually, Bumrah married sports presenter and former Splitsvilla 7 contestant Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15, 2021. Their love reportedly blossomed during IPL coverage. Post-wedding, Sanjana’s past relationship with Ashwini Koul resurfaced online. Despite rumors and media speculation, Bumrah’s quiet and disciplined approach to life continues to intrigue fans both on and off the field.
1. Jasprit Bumrah Married Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan
Bumrah tied the knot with TV anchor and former Splitsvilla contestant Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15, 2021, ending all speculation about his relationship status.
2. Love Brewed on the Cricket Field During IPL
Reports suggest Bumrah and Sanjana first met during IPL coverage, where their professional connection soon blossomed into a personal one, making it a cricket-meets-television fairytale.
3. Sanjana Ganesan’s Past With ‘Splitsvilla 7’ Co-Star Went Viral
Old footage of Sanjana kissing ex-boyfriend Ashwini Koul on Splitsvilla 7 resurfaced online post-wedding, fueling social media chatter about her reality TV days and past relationship.
4. Raashi Khanna Was Once Rumored to Be Bumrah’s Girlfriend
South actress Raashi Khanna was linked to Bumrah after she praised him in interviews. However, she quickly denied any romantic involvement, saying she didn’t even know him personally.
5. Anupama Parameswaran-Bumrah Marriage Rumors Took the Internet by Storm
Speculation of Anupama and Bumrah’s alleged wedding went viral when the pacer took personal leave, but her mother dismissed the gossip, calling them just good friends.
6. Bumrah’s “Shy Guy” Personality Adds to the Mystery
Despite being a media favorite, Bumrah remains a private person. He’s admitted to being reserved and slow to open up, which only intensified fan curiosity about his dating life.
7. Celebrity ‘Cricketer-Actress’ Linkups Are a Recurring Trend
Like Anushka-Virat or Hardik-Natasa, Bumrah’s rumored links with actresses continued India’s tradition of Bollywood-cricket love stories dominating headlines and fan discussions.
8. Wedding Was a Secret Affair With Just 20 Guests
The couple opted for an intimate, low-key wedding in Goa, avoiding media frenzy—further proof of Bumrah’s tight-lipped approach to his personal life and Sanjana’s shared preference.
9. Sanjana Ganesan’s Rise From Pageants to Sports Stardom
From winning Miss India titles to hosting World Cup shows and IPL auctions, Sanjana’s career graph added a unique dimension to her pairing with India’s top bowler.
10. Public Fascination With Bumrah's Personal Life Is Still Sky-High
Even after his marriage, curiosity about Bumrah’s love life trends online regularly—proving fans remain hooked to every twist in the ace pacer’s off-field journey.
