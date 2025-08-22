From Ravi Shastri To KL Rahul: 10 Players Who Led India Only Once In International Cricket - Check Full List
Not every Indian cricket captain has enjoyed a long tenure. Over the years, a handful of players have been handed the leadership role for just one international match. Here are the 10 captains.
Ravi Shastri: 1 Test
Ravi Shastri captained India in just one Test match, against the West Indies at Madras (Chennai) in January 1988. India won the game by 255 runs, making it a memorable one-off captaincy for Shastri.
Hemu Adhikari: 1 Test
Hemu Adhikari led India in a single Test against the West Indies at Delhi in 1959. A respected middle-order batter, it was his only appearance as skipper.
Chandu Borde: 1 Test
Chandu Borde captained India in the Adelaide Test during the 1967–68 tour of Australia. Despite his long career, this remained his only match as India’s captain.
Pankaj Roy: 1 Test
Pankaj Roy, best remembered for his opening partnerships with Vinoo Mankad, captained India once in a Test against England at Lord’s in 1959. He was a stand-in for regular captain Datta Gaekwad.
Mohinder Amarnath: 1 ODI
Amarnath’s only captaincy stint came in an ODI against Pakistan at Sialkot in 1984. The match was abandoned following the tragic news of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.
Syed Kirmani: 1 ODI
The wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani captained India in a solitary ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati in 1983. It was his lone opportunity to lead the side.
Gundappa Viswanath: 1 ODI
Viswanath led India in one ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton in 1981. India lost the thriller by just one run, making it his only game as captain.
Anil Kumble: 1 ODI
Kumble’s lone stint as captain came in an ODI against England at Chennai in 2002. The legendary spinner otherwise played most of his career under others’ leadership.
Virender Sehwag: 1 T20
Sehwag captained India in their first-ever T20I match against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006. India won the game, but he never captained again in the format.
KL Rahul: 1 T20
KL Rahul has captained India only once in T20Is, during the 2022 Asia Cup against Afghanistan in Dubai. Filling in for Rohit Sharma, he led India to victory in his sole outing as skipper.
All Images: X, BCCI, ESPNcricinfo
