From Ravichandran Ashwin To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: List Of Bowlers With Most Dot Balls In IPL
Sometimes despite failing to take wickets, they manage to control the run rate with their tight bowling gives team an edge over the oppositions. Ahead of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of bowlers who have bowled the most dot balls in the history of the IPL.
Role Of Bowlers
Bowlers play a crucial role in controlling the run flow when it comes to the shortest format of the game. They are also responsible in providing breakthroughs at any junctures of the game.
Bowlers Win You Games
IPL has been biased towards batters but it’s the bowlers who win you matches by wrapping up the oppositions with their lethal bowling.
Most Dot Balls In IPL
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is standing at the top of the list of bowlers who have bowled the most dot balls in the history of the IPL. The right-arm pacer has bowled 1729 dot balls in the tournament and has picked up 181 wickets in 176 innings at an average of 27.23 and an economy of 7.55.
Sunil Narine
West Indies’s stalwart player Sunil Narine has been one of the crucial members of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team ever since making his IPL debut in 2012. Narine has bowled 1631 dot balls in the history of IPL and has scalped 180 wickets in 175 innings.
Ravichandran Ashwin
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has delivered 1606 dot balls in 208 innings of the IPL. As of now, Ashwin has led the Punjab franchise for two seasons and also played for Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. So far, the legendary spinner has taken 180 wickets in 208 innings with an average of 28.92.
Piyush Chawla
Former India spinner Piyush Chawla has 1358 dot balls to his name in the history of the IPL. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker (192) in the cash-rich league at an economy of 7.96 and an average of 26.6.
Harbhajan Singh
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has bowled 1312 dot balls in IPL in 160 innings. He took 150 wickets at an economy of 7.07 in the history of the IPL. Harbhajan represented Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings before playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.
