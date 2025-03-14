From Ravindra Jadeja To Harbhajan Singh: List Of Players Who Got Banned From The IPL
Ahead of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of players who got banned from the cash rich league.
Pravin Tambe
Pravin Tambe is the perfect example of saying, “AGE Is Just A Number”. He started playing IPL for the Rajasthan Royals at the age of 42 in the 2013 edition. He scalped 15 wickets in 2014 for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. In the 2019 edition of the IPL, Tambe got a bid from Kolkata Knight Riders but then the BCCI prohibited his participation. Tambe played in the T10 league in 2018 and as a result, he was banned from the IPL. As per the rule, an active cricketer cannot participate in a foreign tournament without having their permission.
Steve Smith
Australian star batter Steve Smith was supposed to lead the Rajasthan Royals in 2018, but it could not happen as he was involved in the ball-tampering scandal during the Newlands Test against South Africa in March 2018. Cricket Australia imposed a year-long ban on Steve Smith, and for the same reason, he was banned from the IPL as well.
Luke Pomersbach
Former Australian cricketer, Luke Pomersbach was accused of assaulting a United States-based woman and her fiance and as a result, it created a huge controversy in the IPL. The incident transpired at the Hotel Maurya after the match against the Delhi Daredevils as Luke Pomersbach was playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the back of this controversy, Luke was suspended by the franchise for the rest of the competition.
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the greatest all-rounders in the cricketing history. Over the years, he has proven why he is the best across the globe. He plays for CSK in the IPL. But then, he could not manage to play the 2010 edition of the IPL as he was banned from the tournament. Jadeja bargained about his fees with not only Rajasthan Royals but also the other teams and as a result, he had to miss the entire season.
Harry Brook
England star batter Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League for the next two years ahead of the IPL 2025. As per the BCCI’s new policy, Brook cannot enter the auction for two more years after he decided to skip this IPL season at the last moment.
Harbhajan Singh
In the inaugural 2008 edition of the IPL, Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth after the game between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, and as a result, the former India spinner faced suspension and was later banned for the rest of the season.
David Warner
David Warner was also involved in the ball-tampering saga and he faced a ban from Cricket Australia. As a result, he ended up missing out on the entire IPL 2018 for SunRisers Hyderabad.
Mohammad Asif
Mohammad Asif was one of the most lethal bowlers with the new ball that the world has ever seen. His pair with Glenn McGrath proved to be effective for Delhi in the IPL. But then the controversy erupted when the former Pakistan pacer was involved in a drug consumption named Nandrolone. He was banned from the IPL for a year.
