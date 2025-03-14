Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2872218https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-ravindra-jadeja-to-harbhajan-singh-list-of-players-who-got-banned-from-the-ipl-2872218
NewsPhotosFrom Ravindra Jadeja To Harbhajan Singh: List Of Players Who Got Banned From The IPL From Ravindra Jadeja To Harbhajan Singh: List Of Players Who Got Banned From The IPL
photoDetails

From Ravindra Jadeja To Harbhajan Singh: List Of Players Who Got Banned From The IPL

Ahead of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of players who got banned from the cash rich league.

Updated:Mar 14, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Pravin Tambe

1/8
Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe is the perfect example of saying, “AGE Is Just A Number”. He started playing IPL for the Rajasthan Royals at the age of 42 in the 2013 edition. He scalped 15 wickets in 2014 for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. In the 2019 edition of the IPL, Tambe got a bid from Kolkata Knight Riders but then the BCCI prohibited his participation. Tambe played in the T10 league in 2018 and as a result, he was banned from the IPL. As per the rule, an active cricketer cannot participate in a foreign tournament without having their permission.

Follow Us

Steve Smith

2/8
Steve Smith

Australian star batter Steve Smith was supposed to lead the Rajasthan Royals in 2018, but it could not happen as he was involved in the ball-tampering scandal during the Newlands Test against South Africa in March 2018. Cricket Australia imposed a year-long ban on Steve Smith, and for the same reason, he was banned from the IPL as well.

Follow Us

Luke Pomersbach

3/8
Luke Pomersbach

Former Australian cricketer, Luke Pomersbach was accused of assaulting a United States-based woman and her fiance and as a result, it created a huge controversy in the IPL. The incident transpired at the Hotel Maurya after the match against the Delhi Daredevils as Luke Pomersbach was playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the back of this controversy, Luke was suspended by the franchise for the rest of the competition.

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja

4/8
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the greatest all-rounders in the cricketing history. Over the years, he has proven why he is the best across the globe. He plays for CSK in the IPL. But then, he could not manage to play the 2010 edition of the IPL as he was banned from the tournament. Jadeja bargained about his fees with not only Rajasthan Royals but also the other teams and as a result, he had to miss the entire season.

Follow Us

Harry Brook

5/8
Harry Brook

England star batter Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League for the next two years ahead of the IPL 2025. As per the BCCI’s new policy, Brook cannot enter the auction for two more years after he decided to skip this IPL season at the last moment.

Follow Us

Harbhajan Singh

6/8
Harbhajan Singh

In the inaugural 2008 edition of the IPL, Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth after the game between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, and as a result, the former India spinner faced suspension and was later banned for the rest of the season.

Follow Us

David Warner

7/8
David Warner

David Warner was also involved in the ball-tampering saga and he faced a ban from Cricket Australia. As a result, he ended up missing out on the entire IPL 2018 for SunRisers Hyderabad.

Follow Us

Mohammad Asif

8/8
Mohammad Asif

Mohammad Asif was one of the most lethal bowlers with the new ball that the world has ever seen. His pair with Glenn McGrath proved to be effective for Delhi in the IPL. But then the controversy erupted when the former Pakistan pacer was involved in a drug consumption named Nandrolone. He was banned from the IPL for a year.

Follow Us
Players Who Got Banned From The IPLPlayers Who Got Banned From The IPL listlist of Players Who Got Banned From The IPLLuke PomersbachLuke Pomersbach Players Who Got Banned From The IPLMohammad AsifMohammad Asif Players Who Got Banned From The IPLRavindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja Players Who Got Banned From The IPLRavindra Jadeja IPL BanPravin TambePravin Tambe Players Who Got Banned From The IPLHarbhajan SinghHarbhajan Singh Players Who Got Banned From The IPLHarbhajan Singh IPL BanSteve SmithSteve Smith Players Who Got Banned From The IPLDavid WarnerDavid Warner Players Who Got Banned From The IPLHarry BrookHarry Brook Players Who Got Banned From The IPLIPL banned playersIPLIPL 2025IPL 2025 news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Friday OTT releases
From Vanvaas To Moana 2: 7 New OTT Releases You Can't Miss This Holi Weekend
camera icon12
title
LSG
LSG's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025: Mitch Marsh As Opener, Rishabh Pant To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
Players Who Can Be The X Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025
From Yashasvi Jaiswal To Abhishek Sharma: List Of Players Who Can Be The X-Factors For Their Teams In IPL 2025
camera icon7
title
Geetansha Sood
Meet Woman, Wife Of One Of India’s Youngest Billionaires, Visited PM Modi Because…, She Is Director Of…
camera icon7
title
IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal To Sunil Narine: 7 Players With Most Wickets In IPL History
NEWS ON ONE CLICK