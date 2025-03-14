From Ravindra Jadeja To Harbhajan Singh: List Of Players Who Got Banned From The IPL

4 / 8

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the greatest all-rounders in the cricketing history. Over the years, he has proven why he is the best across the globe. He plays for CSK in the IPL. But then, he could not manage to play the 2010 edition of the IPL as he was banned from the tournament. Jadeja bargained about his fees with not only Rajasthan Royals but also the other teams and as a result, he had to miss the entire season.