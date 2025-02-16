Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859453https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-ravindra-jadeja-to-shahid-afridi-list-of-bowlers-with-best-bowling-figures-in-icc-champions-trophy-2859453
NewsPhotosFrom Ravindra Jadeja To Shahid Afridi: List Of Bowlers With Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions Trophy From Ravindra Jadeja To Shahid Afridi: List Of Bowlers With Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions Trophy
photoDetails

From Ravindra Jadeja To Shahid Afridi: List Of Bowlers With Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions Trophy

South African pacer Makhaya Ntini put up a lethal spell against Pakistan during the 2004 Champions Trophy. He scalped 5 wickets for 21 runs off 6 overs helped his side to torture Pakistan.

Updated:Feb 16, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Farveez Maharoof - 6/14 vs West Indies

1/9
Farveez Maharoof - 6/14 vs West Indies

Sri Lanka’s pacer Farveez Maharoof bowled brilliantly against the West Indies, taking 6 wickets for just 14 runs in his 9-over spell in the 2006 Champions Trophy.

Follow Us

 Josh Hazlewood - 6/52 vs New Zealand

2/9
 Josh Hazlewood - 6/52 vs New Zealand

Australia's Josh Hazlewood came up with a brilliant performance with the ball in the 2017 Champions Trophy, scalping 6 wickets for 52 runs in a match against New Zealand. 

Follow Us

Shahid Afridi - 5/11 vs Kenya 

3/9
Shahid Afridi - 5/11 vs Kenya 

Pakistan's legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi recorded a brilliant figure during the 2009 Champions Trophy, where he tormented Kenya’s batting lineup, taking 5 wickets for just 11 runs.

Follow Us

Makhaya Ntini - 5/21 vs Pakistan

4/9
Makhaya Ntini - 5/21 vs Pakistan

South African pacer Makhaya Ntini put up a lethal spell against Pakistan during the 2004 Champions Trophy. He scalped 5 wickets for 21 runs off 6 overs and helped his side to torture Pakistan.

Follow Us

Mervyn Dillon - 5/29 vs Bangladesh

5/9
Mervyn Dillon - 5/29 vs Bangladesh

West Indies pacer Mervyn Dillon scalped five wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs against Bangladesh in the 2006 Champions Trophy.

Follow Us

Jacques Kallis - 5/30 vs West Indies

6/9
Jacques Kallis - 5/30 vs West Indies

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis produced a match-winning spell against the West Indies in the 2006 Champions Trophy. Kallis took 5 wickets for 30 runs from 7.3 overs.

Follow Us

Jacob Oram - 5/36 vs U.S.A

7/9
Jacob Oram - 5/36 vs U.S.A

Former New Zealand's all-rounder Jacob Oram put up a brilliant bowling show against the USA in the 2004 Champions Trophy. Oram picked up 5 wickets for 36 runs in 9.4 overs, helping his side dominate the Americans.

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja - 5/36 vs West Indies

8/9
Ravindra Jadeja - 5/36 vs West Indies

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled exceptionally well back in the 2013 Champions Trophy where he took 5 wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs against West Indies. 

Follow Us

Glenn McGrath - 5/37 vs New Zealand

9/9
Glenn McGrath - 5/37 vs New Zealand

Australia's legendary pacer Glenn McGrath collected five wickets for 37 runs in 7 overs against New Zealand during the 2006 Champions Trophy.

Follow Us
Bowlers With Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyBowlers With Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions Trophy listlist of Bowlers With Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyFarveez MaharoofFarveez Maharoof Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyJosh HazlewoodJosh Hazlewood Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyShahid AfridiShahid Afridi Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyMakhaya NtiniMakhaya Ntini Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyMervyn DillonMervyn Dillon Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyJacques KallisJacques Kallis Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyJacob OramJacob Oram Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyRavindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyGlenn McGrathGlenn McGrath Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyBest Bowling Figures In ICC Champions TrophyICC Champions Trophy 2025ICC Champions Trophy news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK