From Ravindra Jadeja To Shahid Afridi: List Of Bowlers With Best Bowling Figures In ICC Champions Trophy
Farveez Maharoof - 6/14 vs West Indies
Sri Lanka’s pacer Farveez Maharoof bowled brilliantly against the West Indies, taking 6 wickets for just 14 runs in his 9-over spell in the 2006 Champions Trophy.
Josh Hazlewood - 6/52 vs New Zealand
Australia's Josh Hazlewood came up with a brilliant performance with the ball in the 2017 Champions Trophy, scalping 6 wickets for 52 runs in a match against New Zealand.
Shahid Afridi - 5/11 vs Kenya
Pakistan's legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi recorded a brilliant figure during the 2009 Champions Trophy, where he tormented Kenya’s batting lineup, taking 5 wickets for just 11 runs.
Makhaya Ntini - 5/21 vs Pakistan
South African pacer Makhaya Ntini put up a lethal spell against Pakistan during the 2004 Champions Trophy. He scalped 5 wickets for 21 runs off 6 overs and helped his side to torture Pakistan.
Mervyn Dillon - 5/29 vs Bangladesh
West Indies pacer Mervyn Dillon scalped five wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs against Bangladesh in the 2006 Champions Trophy.
Jacques Kallis - 5/30 vs West Indies
Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis produced a match-winning spell against the West Indies in the 2006 Champions Trophy. Kallis took 5 wickets for 30 runs from 7.3 overs.
Jacob Oram - 5/36 vs U.S.A
Former New Zealand's all-rounder Jacob Oram put up a brilliant bowling show against the USA in the 2004 Champions Trophy. Oram picked up 5 wickets for 36 runs in 9.4 overs, helping his side dominate the Americans.
Ravindra Jadeja - 5/36 vs West Indies
India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bowled exceptionally well back in the 2013 Champions Trophy where he took 5 wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs against West Indies.
Glenn McGrath - 5/37 vs New Zealand
Australia's legendary pacer Glenn McGrath collected five wickets for 37 runs in 7 overs against New Zealand during the 2006 Champions Trophy.
