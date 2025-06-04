From RCB To PSG: 8 Iconic Sports Teams Lift Their Maiden Titles In 2025 - Check Full List
The year 2025 will go down as a historic turning point in global sports history, as multiple clubs and players ended long-standing trophy droughts and celebrated first-ever title wins across football and cricket.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – IPL 2025 Champions
After 18 seasons of anticipation, RCB clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The victory was emotionally charged, with Kohli dedicating the win to former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.
Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Europa League 2025 Winners
Tottenham Hotspur ended a 17-year trophy drought by securing the UEFA Europa League title with a 1–0 victory over Manchester United. This triumph marked Spurs' first European title in 41 years.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – UEFA Champions League 2025 Champions
PSG achieved their first UEFA Champions League title with a commanding 5–0 win over Inter Milan at Munich's Allianz Arena. This victory not only marked PSG's inaugural European Cup but also completed a continental treble, a first for a French club.
Newcastle United – EFL Cup 2025 Champions
Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by defeating Liverpool 2–1 in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium. This victory marked their first domestic trophy since the 1954–55 FA Cup and their first EFL Cup title.
Bologna FC – Coppa Italia 2025 Champions
Bologna FC secured their first major trophy in 51 years by defeating AC Milan 1–0 in the Coppa Italia final at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Dan Noyes performance was instrumental, earning him the Player of the Match.
Go Ahead Eagles – KNVB Cup 2025 Champions
Go Ahead Eagles ended a 92-year trophy drought by winning the KNVB Cup in 2025. This historic victory marked their first major trophy since 1933, bringing immense pride to the club and its supporters.
Crystal Palace – FA Cup 2025 Champions
Crystal Palace lifted their first-ever major trophy by winning the FA Cup in 2025. This monumental achievement ended a 119-year wait, marking a historic moment for the club and its fans.
Harry Kane – Bundesliga 2025 Champion with Bayern Munich
Harry Kane secured the first major trophy of his career as Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title in 2025. Despite missing the decisive match due to suspension, Kane's contributions throughout the season were pivotal in Bayern's championship run.
