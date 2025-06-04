Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911094https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-rcb-to-psg-8-iconic-sports-teams-lift-their-maiden-titles-in-2025-check-full-list-2911094
NewsPhotosFrom RCB To PSG: 8 Iconic Sports Teams Lift Their Maiden Titles In 2025 - Check Full List
photoDetails

From RCB To PSG: 8 Iconic Sports Teams Lift Their Maiden Titles In 2025 - Check Full List

The year 2025 will go down as a historic turning point in global sports history, as multiple clubs and players ended long-standing trophy droughts and celebrated first-ever title wins across football and cricket.

 

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – IPL 2025 Champions

1/8
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – IPL 2025 Champions

After 18 seasons of anticipation, RCB clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The victory was emotionally charged, with Kohli dedicating the win to former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. 

 

Follow Us

Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Europa League 2025 Winners

2/8
Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Europa League 2025 Winners

Tottenham Hotspur ended a 17-year trophy drought by securing the UEFA Europa League title with a 1–0 victory over Manchester United. This triumph marked Spurs' first European title in 41 years. 

 

Follow Us

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – UEFA Champions League 2025 Champions

3/8
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – UEFA Champions League 2025 Champions

PSG achieved their first UEFA Champions League title with a commanding 5–0 win over Inter Milan at Munich's Allianz Arena. This victory not only marked PSG's inaugural European Cup but also completed a continental treble, a first for a French club. 

 

Follow Us

Newcastle United – EFL Cup 2025 Champions

4/8
Newcastle United – EFL Cup 2025 Champions

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by defeating Liverpool 2–1 in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium. This victory marked their first domestic trophy since the 1954–55 FA Cup and their first EFL Cup title. 

 

Follow Us

Bologna FC – Coppa Italia 2025 Champions

5/8
Bologna FC – Coppa Italia 2025 Champions

Bologna FC secured their first major trophy in 51 years by defeating AC Milan 1–0 in the Coppa Italia final at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Dan Noyes performance was instrumental, earning him the Player of the Match. 

 

Follow Us

Go Ahead Eagles – KNVB Cup 2025 Champions

6/8
Go Ahead Eagles – KNVB Cup 2025 Champions

Go Ahead Eagles ended a 92-year trophy drought by winning the KNVB Cup in 2025. This historic victory marked their first major trophy since 1933, bringing immense pride to the club and its supporters.

 

Follow Us

Crystal Palace – FA Cup 2025 Champions

7/8
Crystal Palace – FA Cup 2025 Champions

Crystal Palace lifted their first-ever major trophy by winning the FA Cup in 2025. This monumental achievement ended a 119-year wait, marking a historic moment for the club and its fans.

 

Follow Us

Harry Kane – Bundesliga 2025 Champion with Bayern Munich

8/8
Harry Kane – Bundesliga 2025 Champion with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane secured the first major trophy of his career as Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title in 2025. Despite missing the decisive match due to suspension, Kane's contributions throughout the season were pivotal in Bayern's championship run.

 

Follow Us
2025 sports championsfirst IPL trophy RCBPSG Champions League 2025Tottenham Europa League 2025Newcastle United EFL Cup winCrystal Palace FA Cup 2025Bologna Coppa Italia 2025Go Ahead Eagles KNVB Cup 2025Harry Kane first trophyfootball clubs first titles 2025long-awaited title wins 2025major sports victories 2025clubs ending trophy droughtsRCB IPL champions 2025PSG first UCL winhistoric football wins 2025cricket and football title winners 2025sports history 2025 finals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
IPL
Players To Win Player of the Match (POTM) Award In Every IPL Final: Check Names Of All 17 Winners From 2008 To 2024 - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Chenab bridge
THIS Is World's Highest Railway Bridge; Not In Japan, China Or Switzerland; It's In...
camera icon7
title
Vinod Kumar Chaudhary
Meet 44-Year-Old ‘Typing Man’ Of India Who Broke Guinness Record For Typing With His Nose—Now Wants To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 final
7 RCB And PBKS Stars Who Are Already IPL Champions With Other Teams: Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Yash Dayal & More - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet The World’s Youngest Taekwondo Instructor: 7-Year-Old Black Belt Girl Trained By Her Champion Parents. She Is Not From Korea, China, Or Japan; She Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK