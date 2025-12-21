From RCB's Maiden Trophy To India's Champions Trophy Triumph: Cricket Teams That Ended Trophy Droughts After Years Of Pain - In Pics
Year Ender 2025 will be remembered as a landmark year in world cricket, one where long-standing heartbreaks finally gave way to historic celebrations. Several teams across global and domestic tournaments broke painful title droughts, winning their maiden trophies or ending decades-long waits.
Hobart Hurricanes Win Maiden BBL Trophy
The Hobart Hurricanes achieved a historic milestone by winning their first-ever Big Bash League (BBL) title in the 2024-25 season. The Hurricanes defeated the Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in the final played on 27 January 2025, breaking their long wait for domestic T20 glory in Australia’s premier franchise league.
Hobart Hurricanes Win Maiden WBBL Trophy
The Hobart Hurricanes women’s team capped an outstanding 2025 by winning their first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) championship. Led by strong performances throughout the season, they finally captured the elusive title in a breakthrough moment for the franchise’s women’s side.
MI Cape Town Win Maiden SA20 Trophy
MI Cape Town dominated the 2025 SA20 season, capturing their first SA20 championship. In the final at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, they defeated Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 76 runs, with standout performances including a strong batting display and a Player of the Match performance from Trent Boult.
India Win Champions Trophy After 12 Years
In 2025, India’s men’s cricket team ended a 12-year wait for ICC title success by winning the ICC Champions Trophy, their first since the 2013 edition. This victory ended a long drought in ICC 50-over tournaments for India and reaffirmed their status as a global cricket powerhouse.
RCB Win Maiden IPL Trophy
After years of heartbreak and near misses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2025. The final saw RCB edge out the Punjab Kings by 6 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ending an 18-year search for their first IPL title.
South Africa Win ICC Trophy After 27 Years
In 2025, South Africa’s men’s cricket team ended a long ICC finals drought, widely reported as 27 years without winning a major ICC knockout title. Their success marked a breakthrough in South Africa’s cricket history, putting an end to the narrative of tournament “curses.”
Dubai Capitals Win Maiden ILT20 Trophy
Dubai Capitals secured their first-ever ILT20 title in 2025, ending years of near misses and reinforcing their status as a competitive force in the UAE’s premier T20 league. This was a long-awaited franchise trophy and was celebrated as a historic moment for the team.
India Women Win Their Maiden ICC Trophy
In a landmark achievement for Indian women’s cricket, India Women won their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title in 2025. They defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership and a memorable semi-final chase over Australia being key moments.
Jharkhand Win Maiden SMAT Trophy
Jharkhand clinched their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in 2025, a major milestone in Indian domestic T20 cricket. This victory was hugely significant for Jharkhand, a state that has produced notable players, as it marked their emergence as a robust domestic side capable of winning national trophies.
