From Record-Breaking Knocks To Clutch Finishes: 10 Must-Know Facts About Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma - In Pics
Ashutosh Sharma has quickly become a standout performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), turning heads with his explosive batting and match-winning knocks. From breaking records in domestic cricket to delivering high-impact performances for Delhi Capitals, his journey is one of resilience, power-hitting, and clutch moments. Here are 10 key takeaways from his rise in professional cricket.
1. Ashutosh Sharma’s Record-Breaking Fifty
Ashutosh Sharma smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in just 11 balls. This explosive feat cemented his reputation as a power-hitter.
2. From Madhya Pradesh to IPL Stardom
Starting his domestic career with Madhya Pradesh, Ashutosh transitioned to the IPL, playing for Punjab Kings in 2024 before joining Delhi Capitals in 2025.
3. Impact Player for Delhi Capitals
Ashutosh played a match-winning knock of 66* off 31 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, proving his ability to turn games around under pressure.
4. Game-Changer for Punjab Kings in 2024
During IPL 2024, Ashutosh was instrumental in Punjab Kings' successful chase against Gujarat Titans, scoring 31 off 17 balls as an Impact Player.
5. Overcoming Early Career Setbacks
After facing a career setback when Chandrakant Pandit became MP’s coach in 2020, Ashutosh persevered and switched to Railways, proving his resilience.
6. Inspired by Naman Ojha
Ashutosh idolizes former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha, who also hails from Madhya Pradesh, drawing inspiration for his batting approach.
7. Viral Celebration After DC’s Thrilling Chase
His ecstatic celebration after Delhi Capitals’ thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants went viral, earning praise from fans and cricket pundits alike.
8. Key Lower-Order Finisher
Batting at No. 6 or 7, Ashutosh has become a reliable finisher, known for his aggressive stroke play and match-defining cameos in crunch situations.
9. Strong Domestic Cricket Record
With over 770 T20 runs at an average of 33.56, Ashutosh has consistently performed in domestic cricket, paving his way to IPL success.
10. Future of India’s T20 Power-Hitting
With his fearless batting and ability to handle pressure, Ashutosh Sharma is emerging as a promising candidate for India’s future T20 squads.
