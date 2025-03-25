Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2876931https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-record-breaking-knocks-to-clutch-finishes-10-must-know-facts-about-delhi-capitals-ashutosh-sharma-in-pics-2876931
NewsPhotosFrom Record-Breaking Knocks To Clutch Finishes: 10 Must-Know Facts About Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma - In Pics From Record-Breaking Knocks To Clutch Finishes: 10 Must-Know Facts About Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma - In Pics
photoDetails

From Record-Breaking Knocks To Clutch Finishes: 10 Must-Know Facts About Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma - In Pics

Ashutosh Sharma has quickly become a standout performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), turning heads with his explosive batting and match-winning knocks. From breaking records in domestic cricket to delivering high-impact performances for Delhi Capitals, his journey is one of resilience, power-hitting, and clutch moments. Here are 10 key takeaways from his rise in professional cricket.

Updated:Mar 25, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Ashutosh Sharma’s Record-Breaking Fifty

1/11
1. Ashutosh Sharma’s Record-Breaking Fifty

Ashutosh Sharma smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in just 11 balls. This explosive feat cemented his reputation as a power-hitter.

Follow Us

2. From Madhya Pradesh to IPL Stardom

2/11
2. From Madhya Pradesh to IPL Stardom

Starting his domestic career with Madhya Pradesh, Ashutosh transitioned to the IPL, playing for Punjab Kings in 2024 before joining Delhi Capitals in 2025.

Follow Us

3. Impact Player for Delhi Capitals

3/11
3. Impact Player for Delhi Capitals

Ashutosh played a match-winning knock of 66* off 31 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, proving his ability to turn games around under pressure.

Follow Us

4. Game-Changer for Punjab Kings in 2024

4/11
4. Game-Changer for Punjab Kings in 2024

During IPL 2024, Ashutosh was instrumental in Punjab Kings' successful chase against Gujarat Titans, scoring 31 off 17 balls as an Impact Player.

Follow Us

5. Overcoming Early Career Setbacks

5/11
5. Overcoming Early Career Setbacks

After facing a career setback when Chandrakant Pandit became MP’s coach in 2020, Ashutosh persevered and switched to Railways, proving his resilience.

Follow Us

6. Inspired by Naman Ojha

6/11
6. Inspired by Naman Ojha

Ashutosh idolizes former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha, who also hails from Madhya Pradesh, drawing inspiration for his batting approach.

Follow Us

7. Viral Celebration After DC’s Thrilling Chase

7/11
7. Viral Celebration After DC’s Thrilling Chase

His ecstatic celebration after Delhi Capitals’ thrilling one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants went viral, earning praise from fans and cricket pundits alike.

Follow Us

8. Key Lower-Order Finisher

8/11
8. Key Lower-Order Finisher

Batting at No. 6 or 7, Ashutosh has become a reliable finisher, known for his aggressive stroke play and match-defining cameos in crunch situations.

Follow Us

9. Strong Domestic Cricket Record

9/11
9. Strong Domestic Cricket Record

With over 770 T20 runs at an average of 33.56, Ashutosh has consistently performed in domestic cricket, paving his way to IPL success.

 

Follow Us

10. Future of India’s T20 Power-Hitting

10/11
10. Future of India’s T20 Power-Hitting

With his fearless batting and ability to handle pressure, Ashutosh Sharma is emerging as a promising candidate for India’s future T20 squads.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025Ashutosh SharmaAshutosh Sharma cricketerAshutosh Sharma IPL 2025Ashutosh Sharma Delhi CapitalsAshutosh Sharma Punjab KingsAshutosh Sharma fastest fiftyAshutosh Sharma recordsAshutosh Sharma batting statsAshutosh Sharma IPL performanceAshutosh Sharma best inningsAshutosh Sharma career highlightsAshutosh Sharma impact playerAshutosh Sharma match-winning knockAshutosh Sharma vs Lucknow Super GiantsAshutosh Sharma vs Mumbai IndiansAshutosh Sharma T20 statsAshutosh Sharma domestic cricketAshutosh Sharma Madhya Pradesh cricketAshutosh Sharma Railways teamAshutosh Sharma debut matchAshutosh Sharma six-hitting abilityAshutosh Sharma playing styleAshutosh Sharma IPL auction 2025Ashutosh Sharma net worthAshutosh Sharma future prospectsDelhi Capitals latest newsIPL 2025 top performancesIPL 2025 best finishersFastest Fifty In IPL Historybest impact players in IPLrising stars in IPL 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Car Buyers' New Crush! Priced At Rs 7.52 Lakh, THIS SUV Offers 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags & More - Outsells Creta & Punch
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Most Affordable Cars From BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Volvo & Land Rover – Check Pics & Prices
camera icon11
title
10 Best Affordable Countries to Live in the World
10 Best Affordable Countries To Live In The World- India Ranks..., Vietnam Tops The List
camera icon8
title
India
Meet Indian Who Moved To Dubai With Rs 665, Built Rs 12,478 Cr Empire; Went Bankrupt With Just One Tweet
camera icon5
title
Auto news
New Petrol Pump Scam Exposed: Check How You’re Being Cheated Even When Machine Shows ‘0’ – Dirty Trick Revealed!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK