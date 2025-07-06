From Rishabh Pant In England To Harry Brook In Pakistan: 9 Players With Most Away Sixes In Test Matches - In Pics
Six-hitting in Test cricket is a rare art, especially in foreign conditions where the pressure is intense, and the bowlers are more at home. Here’s a look at the players who’ve cleared the ropes most often in away Test matches, including some surprising and historic names.
Rishabh Pant In England: 23 Sixes
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant tops this elite list with 23 sixes on English soil. Pant has repeatedly dominated English bowlers in their backyard, especially at The Oval and Edgbaston.
Ben Stokes In South Africa: 21 Sixes
England Test captain Ben Stokes has smashed 21 sixes in South Africa, showcasing his love for bouncy pitches and fast outfields of Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria.
Matthew Hayden In India: 19 Sixes
One of the few visiting openers to consistently thrive in Indian conditions, Matthew Hayden cleared the ropes 19 times across venues like Chennai, Nagpur, and Kolkata.
Harry Brook In New Zealand: 16 Sixes
England’s rising star Harry Brook has already left his mark in New Zealand with 16 sixes. His fearless batting and excellent hand-eye coordination have made him one of the most dangerous modern batters in overseas Tests.
Vivian Richards In England: 16 Sixes
The legendary Sir Vivian Richards, a nightmare for bowlers in the 90s era, recorded 16 sixes in England. His dominance in the 1970s and ’80s, particularly against fast bowling, remains iconic.
Harry Brook In Pakistan: 15 Sixes
Harry Brook features again with 15 sixes in Pakistan, where he also notched his maiden triple century with an impressive shot range.
Shimron Hetmyer In Bangladesh: 15 Sixes
West Indies’ explosive left-hander Shimron Hetmyer has enjoyed tremendous success in Bangladesh with 15 sixes.
Clive Lloyd In India: 15 Sixes
Two-time World Cup-winning captain Clive Lloyd displayed his brute strength in India, hammering 15 sixes across the country’s major stadiums.
Rishabh Pant In Australia: 15 Sixes
Pant makes his second entry in this list with 15 sixes in Australia, where his fearless batting has become folklore, from Sydney to Brisbane.
All Images: X, ESPN Cricinfo
