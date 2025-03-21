Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Rishabh Pant To Sanju Samson: List Of Most Expensive WicketKeepers In IPL 2025 From Rishabh Pant To Sanju Samson: List Of Most Expensive WicketKeepers In IPL 2025
From Rishabh Pant To Sanju Samson: List Of Most Expensive WicketKeepers In IPL 2025

Ahead of the much-awaited league, the IPL 2025 mega auction transpired that saw franchises spending crores in order to bolster their teams. Take a look at the most expensive wicketkeepers of the IPL 2025. 

Updated:Mar 21, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
IPL 2025

IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 is set to take place from March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The first match of the season will witness Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

How Many Teams Are There In IPL 2025?

How Many Teams Are There In IPL 2025?

The tournament will witness a total of 10 teams vying for the chance to win the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction

IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

India’s star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a whopping INR 27 crore and also became the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich league. 

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen

SunRisers Hyderabad retained South African wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen for INR 23 crore. Star Proteas’ player had a terrific IPL 2024 for SRH where he scored 479 runs in a total of 16 matches.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran

Star West Indies player Nicholas Pooran was retained by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 21 crore. Pooran smashed 499 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 178.21, with the help of three fifties for the Lucknow-based franchise.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

India’s star Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was retained by Rajasthan Royals for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Sanju will continue to lead the Rajasthan-based franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans acquired Jos Buttler for INR 15.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Earlier, Buttler used to play for Rajasthan Royals but then they failed to get him in the auction.

