From Rishabh Pant To Venkatesh Iyer: List Of Highest Paid Indian Players From All 10 Teams Of IPL 2025
Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2025, let's take a look at the highest-paid Indian players in each team.
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Virat Kohli for Rs 21 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The former RCB skipper has made 741 from 15 matches during the IPL 2024 and has been a stalwart for the team.
Sanju Samson (RR)
Sanju Samson will continue his duties as captain of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 after being retained by the franchise for Rs 18 crore. Samson has been one of the key members of the Rajasthan with his consistent performances.
Rishabh Pant (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants acquired Rishabh Pant for a whopping Rs 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Pant will also lead the Lucknow team in the upcoming IPL 2025.
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)
Fans were shocked when Kolkata Knight Riders spent Rs 23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer has been instrumental for the Kolkata-based franchise over the years.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Punjab Kings roped in Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer will bring a lot of stability in the middle order alongside leading the team. Last year, Shreyas Iyer led KKR to lift the IPL 2024 title.
Shubman Gill (GT)
India’s star batter Shubman Gill who is also the captain of the Gujarat Titans was retained by the team for a massive Rs 16.50 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Gill smashed 426 runs from 12 matches during the IPL 2024.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy reins from MS Dhoni during the IPL 2024. He was retained by the CSK for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He will look to help his team win their sixth title in the IPL.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was retained by the Mumbai Indians for a massive Rs 18 crore. He will be leading the pace lineup of Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2025.
Axar Patel (DC)
The newly made skipper of Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel was retained by the franchise for ₹16 crore. His finesse with both bat and ball makes him an important member of the Delhi squad.
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
India’s star batter Abhishek Sharma was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Abhishek had a great IPL 2024 for SRH as he scored 484 runs from 16 games.
