From Rohit Sharma To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Openers With Most Runs In ODIs
Chris Gayle
West Indies legendary batter Chris Gayle holds the number one spot in the list of most runs by an opener in ODIs. The explore left-hander scored 14582 runs in 384 innings.
Adam Gilchrist
Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist made 9200 runs in 259 innings as an opener in ODIs. His blistering starts helped Australia win many matches in the early 2000s.
Sourav Ganguly
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly smashed 9146 runs in 236 innings as an opener in ODIs. His aggressive approach and exquisite off-drives made him a lethal batter against bowlers.
Rohit Sharma
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the most lethal batters that the world has ever witnessed. As of now, he has made 9019 runs in just 181 innings for India in ODI format, including three double centuries.
Desmond Haynes
Former West Indies’ opener Desmond Haynes was one of the most attacking batters the world has ever seen. As an opener, he gathered 8648 runs in 237 innings in ODIs.
Tamim Iqbal
Bangladesh’s legendary player Tamim Iqbal has amassed 8357 runs in 240 innings as an opener in ODI format. His contributions to globalise Bangladesh cricket has been immense over the years.
Saeed Anwar
Former Pakistan legendary batter Saeed Anwar smashed 8156 runs in 220 innings in the ODI format. The legendary left-hander was known for his impeccable timing and was a crucial member of Pakistan’s batting lineup in the 90s and early 2000s.
Hashim Amla
Former South Africa opener Hashim Amla is still considered one of the most aggressive batters that the world has ever seen. Amla has made 8083 runs in just 175 innings as an opener in the ODI format for South Africa.
