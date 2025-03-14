Advertisement
From Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli: List Of Batters With Most Sixes In IPL History

The former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is standing at the second spot in the list of batters who have smashed the most number of sixes in the IPL history. The 37-year-old batter has collected 280 sixes from 257 IPL matches.

Updated:Mar 14, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chris Gayle

1/8
Chris Gayle

Former West Indies legend Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in IPL history. The explosive batter smashed 357 runs from 142 matches in his career.

Rohit Sharma

2/8
Rohit Sharma

The former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is standing at the second spot in the list of batters who have smashed the most number of sixes in IPL history. The 37-year-old batter has collected 280 sixes from 257 IPL matches.

Virat Kohli

3/8
Virat Kohli

As of now, India’s star batter Virat Kohli has smashed 272 sixes from 252 IPL matches.

MS Dhoni

4/8
MS Dhoni

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has hammered 252 sixes from 264 IPL matches so far.

AB de Villiers

5/8
AB de Villiers

Former RCB batter AB de Villiers has notched up 251 sixes from 184 games in the IPL.

David Warner

6/8
David Warner

Former Australian batter David Warner amassed 236 sixes in the history of IPL.

Kieron Pollard

7/8
Kieron Pollard

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard holds 7th place in the list of batters who have smashed the most number of sixes in the IPL history. Pollard has smashed 223 sixes in the IPL.

Andre Russell

8/8
Andre Russell

Andre Russell has smashed 209 sixes in IPL history and is standing at the 8th place in the chart.

