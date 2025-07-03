Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List

In 2025, the financial landscape of WWE is dominated not just by in-ring performers but also by executives and crossover stars. Here are the top 10 richest WWE superstars in 2025.

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Vince McMahon – $3.2 Billion

Vince McMahon – $3.2 Billion

As the visionary behind WWE’s global empire, Vince McMahon amassed billions through decades of executive leadership. His wealth is tied to stock value, legacy earnings, and residual executive influence.

 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – $800 Million

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – $800 Million

Though no longer a full-time WWE performer, The Rock remains wrestling’s wealthiest figure. His fortune stems from a wildly successful Hollywood career, business ventures like Teremana Tequila, and brand partnerships. 

 

Triple H (Paul Levesque) – $250 Million

Triple H (Paul Levesque) – $250 Million

Once known as “The Game” in the ring, Triple H is now WWE’s Chief Content Officer, overseeing creative direction across brands. Married to Stephanie McMahon, he is deeply embedded in WWE’s corporate and creative DNA.

 

Stephanie McMahon – $200 Million

Stephanie McMahon – $200 Million

As a McMahon heir and former co-CEO of WWE, Stephanie McMahon built her wealth through executive leadership, brand development, and long-term equity stakes. Though she has stepped back from active roles. 

 

John Cena – $80–85 Million

John Cena – $80–85 Million

A 17-time world champion turned Hollywood star, Cena has become one of WWE’s most bankable alumni. He now earns primarily through film roles, brand endorsements, and TV appearances (like Peacemaker and Netflix deals). 

 

Roman Reigns – $14–35 Million

Roman Reigns – $14–35 Million

As WWE’s top active superstar and undisputed “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns commands a salary of around $5 million per year. Brand deals and premium WWE contracts contribute to his rising net worth, estimated between $14M and $35M.

 

Brock Lesnar – $25 Million

Brock Lesnar – $25 Million

Known for his explosive in-ring presence, Brock Lesnar has always worked on limited, high-paying contracts. His time in UFC, rare WWE appearances, and merchandise sales make him one of wrestling’s highest-paid performers.

 

Stone Cold Steve Austin – $30 Million

Stone Cold Steve Austin – $30 Million

An Attitude Era icon, Steve Austin remains a fan favorite long after retiring from full-time wrestling. His wealth is built on WWE royalties, reality shows, podcasting, and occasional WWE returns. 

 

Hulk Hogan – $25 Million

Hulk Hogan – $25 Million

Despite legal and financial ups and downs, Hulk Hogan continues to benefit from legacy royalties, public appearances, and past media ventures. He was once wrestling’s biggest name globally, and his influence still resonates through branding, nostalgia, and long-standing licensing deals.

 

Becky Lynch – $10 Million

Becky Lynch – $10 Million

Becky Lynch, one of WWE’s top-paid female stars, has reshaped the landscape for women in wrestling. Her base salary (reportedly over $4.5M annually), media projects, and brand endorsements make her the richest active woman on the roster. 

 

