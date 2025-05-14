Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Sachin Tendulkar To AB de Villiers: Top 10 Richest Cricketers In The World - Check In Pics
From Sachin Tendulkar To AB de Villiers: Top 10 Richest Cricketers In The World - Check In Pics

Cricket is not just a sport, it’s a multi-billion dollar industry that has turned many players into global icons and financial powerhouses. From legends of the past to modern-day superstars, find out which cricketers sit at the top of the financial ladder in 2025.

 

Updated:May 14, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar (India) – $170 Million+ (₹1,410+ Crore)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – $170 Million+ (₹1,410+ Crore)

Widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time, Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of the richest cricketers in the world. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2013, he continues to earn through brand endorsements, business ventures, commentary, and his involvement with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. His investments in sports academies, restaurants, and various startups have also significantly boosted his net worth.

 

MS Dhoni (India) – $130 Million+ (₹1,080+ Crore)

MS Dhoni (India) – $130 Million+ (₹1,080+ Crore)

The former Indian captain remains one of the most marketable sports figures in India. Apart from his cricket earnings, Dhoni’s wealth stems from multiple business ventures including farming, fitness chains, production companies, and tech startups. He also holds a stake in Chennai Super Kings and is the face of several major brands.

 

Virat Kohli (India) – $120 Million+ (₹1,000+ Crore)

Virat Kohli (India) – $120 Million+ (₹1,000+ Crore)

Virat Kohli is not only a modern cricketing legend but also a massive commercial brand. With high-value endorsements, a huge social media following, and ownership in fashion and fitness brands like Wrogn and One8, Kohli has built a diversified empire. Even post-retirement from certain formats, his net worth continues to grow rapidly.

 

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – $80 Million+ (₹665+ Crore)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – $80 Million+ (₹665+ Crore)

One of the most successful captains in cricket history, Ricky Ponting has transitioned seamlessly into coaching and commentary. He is frequently seen on global broadcasting platforms and remains a respected figure in Australian cricket. Sponsorships, coaching contracts, and media appearances contribute to his wealth.

 

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – $70 Million+ (₹580+ Crore)

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – $70 Million+ (₹580+ Crore)

South Africa’s legendary all-rounder has earned a fortune from international cricket, T20 leagues, and coaching roles. Kallis has been involved with IPL teams and continues to endorse sports-related brands, maintaining a strong financial portfolio.

 

Brian Lara (West Indies) – $60 Million+ (₹500+ Crore)

Brian Lara (West Indies) – $60 Million+ (₹500+ Crore)

Brian Lara, one of the most stylish batsmen ever, is still a revered name in global cricket. Post-retirement, Lara has worked as a commentator, participated in exhibition matches, and engaged in brand endorsements, keeping his financial stature strong.

 

Shane Watson (Australia) – $55 Million+ (₹455+ Crore)

Shane Watson (Australia) – $55 Million+ (₹455+ Crore)

Known for his all-round abilities, Shane Watson had a long and lucrative T20 career, especially in the IPL. After retiring, he took on coaching, commentary, and invested in several ventures, including esports and fitness brands, contributing to his impressive wealth.

 

Yuvraj Singh (India) – $50 Million+ (₹415+ Crore)

Yuvraj Singh (India) – $50 Million+ (₹415+ Crore)

Yuvraj Singh’s inspirational comeback after battling cancer earned him not just admiration but also several endorsement deals. He owns ventures in fashion, health supplements, and real estate, and runs the YouWeCan foundation, which also has strong corporate backing.

 

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – $45 Million+ (₹375+ Crore)

AB de Villiers (South Africa) – $45 Million+ (₹375+ Crore)

Mr. 360 remains one of the most beloved cricketers globally. Even after retiring from international cricket, AB continues to earn through commentary, coaching roles, brand endorsements, and T20 league appearances. His association with RCB in the IPL remains iconic.

 

Steve Smith (Australia) – $40 Million+ (₹335+ Crore)

Steve Smith (Australia) – $40 Million+ (₹335+ Crore)

One of Australia’s most technically sound batters, Steve Smith has accumulated his wealth through central contracts, the IPL, endorsements, and commercial appearances. He’s also active in the media space and global leagues, maintaining a solid presence post-captaincy.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK