NewsPhotosFrom Sachin Tendulkar To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Players Who Became First Captains Of IPL Teams From Sachin Tendulkar To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Players Who Became First Captains Of IPL Teams
From Sachin Tendulkar To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Players Who Became First Captains Of IPL Teams

Ahead Of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of first captains for each IPL franchise.

Updated:Mar 20, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh

Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) named Yuvraj Singh as their first skipper during the IPL 2008.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne

Former Australian great Shane Warne was appointed as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals during the first edition of IPL 2008. Under his leadership, Rajasthan lifted the IPL 2008 trophy.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag

Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) named former India opener Virender Sehwag as their skipper in the IPL 2008. 

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Former India player Sachin Tendulkar was the first captain of the Mumbai Indians during the inaugural edition of the IPL 2008. But then, during the 2013 edition of the IPL, Ricky Ponting became the skipper as Sachin bid adieu to the game.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

Former India coach Rahul Dravid became the first captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2008.

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman

Former India batter VVS Laxman became the captain of the Deccan Chargers during the first edition of the IPL 2008.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly

One of the greatest left-handers that Indian cricket has seen, Sourav Ganguly became the first captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2008.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Former India great MS Dhoni was the first captain of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2008. Later, during the IPL 2024, he handed over the leadership role to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

First Captains Of IPL TeamsFirst Captains Of IPL Teams listlist of First Captains Of IPL TeamsIPLIPL 2008IPL 2008 first captainsIPL newsSachin tendulkarSourav GangulyShane WarneVirender SehwagYuvraj SinghRahul DravidMS DhoniVVS LaxmanIPL 2025IPL 2025 news
