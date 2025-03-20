From Sachin Tendulkar To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Players Who Became First Captains Of IPL Teams
Ahead Of the IPL 2025, take a look at the list of first captains for each IPL franchise.
Yuvraj Singh
Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) named Yuvraj Singh as their first skipper during the IPL 2008.
Shane Warne
Former Australian great Shane Warne was appointed as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals during the first edition of IPL 2008. Under his leadership, Rajasthan lifted the IPL 2008 trophy.
Virender Sehwag
Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) named former India opener Virender Sehwag as their skipper in the IPL 2008.
Sachin Tendulkar
Former India player Sachin Tendulkar was the first captain of the Mumbai Indians during the inaugural edition of the IPL 2008. But then, during the 2013 edition of the IPL, Ricky Ponting became the skipper as Sachin bid adieu to the game.
Rahul Dravid
Former India coach Rahul Dravid became the first captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2008.
VVS Laxman
Former India batter VVS Laxman became the captain of the Deccan Chargers during the first edition of the IPL 2008.
Sourav Ganguly
One of the greatest left-handers that Indian cricket has seen, Sourav Ganguly became the first captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2008.
MS Dhoni
Former India great MS Dhoni was the first captain of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2008. Later, during the IPL 2024, he handed over the leadership role to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.
