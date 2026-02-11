From Saeed Ajmal to Usman Tariq: Pakistan cricketers' history of chucking allegations in international cricket

photoDetails

Pakistan’s repeated encounters with illegal bowling action controversies have shaped global cricket discourse for decades. From Saeed Ajmal’s career-altering ban to Usman Tariq’s modern scrutiny despite clearance, suspect actions remain a high-stakes issue governed by ICC biomechanics testing. Cases involving Mohammad Hafeez, Shabbir Ahmed, and Mohammad Hasnain highlight how enforcement has evolved alongside technology. The pattern reflects cricket’s ongoing tension between innovation and legality. As motion analysis improves and domestic boards tighten oversight, early detection is becoming essential. Understanding Pakistan’s chucking history offers critical insight into the future of bowling regulation and the scientific standards defining fairness in international cricket.