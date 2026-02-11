From Saeed Ajmal to Usman Tariq: Pakistan cricketers' history of chucking allegations in international cricket
Pakistan’s repeated encounters with illegal bowling action controversies have shaped global cricket discourse for decades. From Saeed Ajmal’s career-altering ban to Usman Tariq’s modern scrutiny despite clearance, suspect actions remain a high-stakes issue governed by ICC biomechanics testing. Cases involving Mohammad Hafeez, Shabbir Ahmed, and Mohammad Hasnain highlight how enforcement has evolved alongside technology. The pattern reflects cricket’s ongoing tension between innovation and legality. As motion analysis improves and domestic boards tighten oversight, early detection is becoming essential. Understanding Pakistan’s chucking history offers critical insight into the future of bowling regulation and the scientific standards defining fairness in international cricket.
1. Saeed Ajmal’s ban changed Pakistan’s spin legacy
Saeed Ajmal dominated world cricket before his 2014 suspension for exceeding the ICC’s 15-degree elbow extension limit. After remodeling his action, he struggled to regain bite, highlighting how illegal bowling action bans can abruptly derail elite careers.
Photo Credit - X
2. Mohammad Hafeez became cricket’s repeat-offender example
Reported multiple times, Hafeez received a 12-month suspension in 2015 after biomechanical tests confirmed an illegal action. His reduced bowling role thereafter demonstrated how repeated chucking violations can permanently alter an all-rounder’s tactical value.
Photo Credit - X
3. Shabbir Ahmed set an unwanted precedent
In 2005, Shabbir Ahmed became the first cricketer banned under stricter ICC chucking regulations. The suspension forced Pakistan to reassess bowling mechanics domestically, signaling that enforcement would only intensify in international cricket.
Photo Credit - X
4. Mohammad Hasnain proved remediation is possible
Suspended in 2022 after tests showed excessive elbow extension, Hasnain returned within months following corrective work. His case reflects modern rehabilitation pathways, where technology helps fast bowlers legally remodel suspect bowling actions.
Photo Credit - X
5. Shoaib Akhtar’s physiology complicated the debate
Reported in 1999, Akhtar was cleared after experts attributed the apparent elbow bend to hypermobility. The episode helped cricket authorities recognize that medical anomalies can mimic chucking without breaching legality thresholds.
Photo Credit - X
6. Bilal Asif highlighted the testing process
After being reported in 2015, Bilal Asif passed biomechanical assessment and resumed bowling. His clearance reinforced the ICC protocol that suspicion alone is insufficient without laboratory confirmation of an illegal action.
Photo Credit - X
7. Shahid Afridi faced scrutiny without suspension
Afridi’s action drew attention during his career, yet he avoided a ban. His case underscores the distinction between visual suspicion and measurable illegality, a nuance often lost in fan-driven chucking debates.
Photo Credit - X
8. Usman Tariq represents cricket’s new-age controversy
Despite being reported twice in the Pakistan Super League, Tariq was cleared after testing confirmed legal elbow extension. His pause-and-deliver technique shows how unconventional mechanics can appear illegal in slow motion.
Photo Credit - X
9. PCB’s mass suspension signaled systemic concern
Following Ajmal’s ban, the Pakistan Cricket Board suspended 16 domestic bowlers in 2014 to clean up suspect actions. The move revealed institutional urgency to protect credibility and prevent global embarrassment.
Photo Credit - X
10. Iftikhar Ahmed shows accusations aren’t always official
A chucking gesture during PSL 2025 sparked chatter around Iftikhar, yet umpires never reported him. The incident illustrates how player reactions can ignite controversy even when no formal illegal bowling action exists.
Photo Credit - X
Trending Photos