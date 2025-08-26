From Sahara To Byju’s to Dream11 – Why Every Indian Cricket Team Jersey Sponsor Ends In Trouble
The Dream11 BCCI sponsorship exit has reignited debate around the infamous “Indian cricket jersey jinx.” Dream11 ended its ₹358-crore deal after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 banned real-money gaming ads in India. This adds Dream11 to a long list of brands—including Sahara, Star India, Oppo, Byju’s, Paytm, and Micromax—that faced financial losses, regulatory heat, or reputational crises after sponsoring the Indian cricket team jersey. While the BCCI searches for a new sponsor ahead of major tournaments like the Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup, fans on social media continue fueling the viral “jersey jinx” narrative.
1. Dream11 Becomes the Latest Victim of the Jersey Curse
Dream11, once India’s biggest fantasy sports platform, has ended its ₹358-crore BCCI sponsorship deal after the Online Gaming Bill 2025 banned real-money gaming ads, proving the ‘jersey jinx’ is alive.
2. Online Gaming Ban Crashes Dream11’s Sponsorship Ambitions
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 forced Dream11 to shut real-money operations in India, making its jersey sponsorship legally unviable just before the Asia Cup 2025.
3. Sahara’s Grand Empire Collapsed Post Sponsorship
Sahara sponsored the Indian cricket team from 2001–2013 but later crumbled under SEBI’s regulatory crackdown, with Subrata Roy even arrested in 2014, cementing the jinx narrative.
4. Star India Lost Shine Despite Jersey Sponsorship
Disney-owned Star India replaced Sahara but faced antitrust investigations and financial losses through Hotstar, showing even media giants aren’t immune to the Indian jersey curse.
5. Oppo’s Record-Breaking Deal Ended Prematurely
Chinese smartphone brand Oppo signed a ₹1,079 crore deal but pulled out early citing poor ROI. Patent lawsuits further deepened its troubles, highlighting risky returns of jersey sponsorship.
6. Byju’s Sponsorship Led to Financial and Legal Turmoil
Once India’s biggest edtech unicorn, Byju’s failed to pay BCCI ₹158 crore, faced insolvency petitions, regulatory scrutiny, and massive layoffs—adding another chapter to the jersey’s dark legacy.
7. Paytm and Micromax Also Fell Into Sponsorship Trap
While Paytm battled losses and regulatory heat, Micromax collapsed under Chinese competition, showing that both fintechs and handset makers couldn’t escape the jersey sponsor curse.
8. Social Media Brands the Trend as “Jersey Jinx”
On X (Twitter) and Instagram, fans mocked the recurring pattern with memes, jokes, and captions like “Every company that sponsors BCCI gets ruined”, keeping the jinx debate viral online.
9. BCCI Confirms Exit from Gaming Platforms Sponsorship
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the board will no longer partner with money-based gaming platforms, marking a policy shift after the government ban on fantasy sports promotions.
10. Sponsorship Still Seen as High-Risk, High-Reward
Despite being a prized marketing asset, the Indian jersey comes with heavy risks. Almost every sponsor since 2001 has suffered setbacks, making brands cautious about signing with the BCCI.
