From Sahara To Byju’s to Dream11 – Why Every Indian Cricket Team Jersey Sponsor Ends In Trouble

The Dream11 BCCI sponsorship exit has reignited debate around the infamous “Indian cricket jersey jinx.” Dream11 ended its ₹358-crore deal after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 banned real-money gaming ads in India. This adds Dream11 to a long list of brands—including Sahara, Star India, Oppo, Byju’s, Paytm, and Micromax—that faced financial losses, regulatory heat, or reputational crises after sponsoring the Indian cricket team jersey. While the BCCI searches for a new sponsor ahead of major tournaments like the Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup, fans on social media continue fueling the viral “jersey jinx” narrative.