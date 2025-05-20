Advertisement
From Sai Sudarshan To Abhishek Sharma: 10 Batters With Most Runs As An OPENER In IPL 2025 - In Pics

The IPL 2025 season has witnessed some sensational performances from the top of the order. Here's a look at the top 10 openers who have made a significant impact with the bat:

Updated:May 20, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) – 617 runs in 12 matches

Sai Sudharsan has emerged as the leading run-scorer of IPL 2025. His consistency and calm temperament at the top have anchored Gujarat Titans’ innings throughout the tournament. His ability to build innings and accelerate at the right time has made him a standout performer.

 

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) – 601 runs in 12 matches

Shubman Gill continues his rich vein of form, following up his 2023 Orange Cap win with another prolific season. His classy stroke play and solid technique have helped Gujarat Titans maintain momentum in the powerplay and beyond.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) – 523 runs in 13 matches

The aggressive left-hander has been the Rajasthan Royals' most dangerous weapon at the top. Jaiswal has blended flair with maturity, playing impactful innings that have given RR fast starts consistently.

 

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – 505 runs in 11 matches

The RCB stalwart has once again proven his worth at the top. Kohli’s innings have often been the backbone of Bengaluru’s totals, marked by elegant strokeplay and well-paced knocks under pressure.

 

Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings) – 458 runs in 12 matches

Prabhsimran has been a revelation this season. Not only is he the most consistent opener for Punjab Kings, but he also holds the record for most runs by an uncapped player in IPL 2025. His attacking mindset and fearless approach have redefined PBKS’s top order.

 

Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants) – 443 runs in 11 matches

Marsh has been one of the few bright spots for LSG this season. His powerful hitting and ability to take on bowlers in the powerplay have kept Lucknow in contention during tight contests.

 

Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants) – 409 runs in 12 matches

Markram’s transition to the opening slot has paid off well for LSG. Partnering effectively with Marsh, his composed and versatile batting has laid the foundation for several of the team’s strong starts.

 

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 375 runs in 12 matches

The veteran campaigner has surprised many with his form in 2025. As captain and opener, Rahane has led from the front, playing smart, calculated innings that brought stability to KKR’s top order.

 

Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 373 runs in 12 matches

Despite a slow start to the season, Abhishek found his rhythm at the right time. His resurgence in form added much-needed firepower to SRH’s top order, with quick and impactful contributions.

 

Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings) – 356 runs in 12 matches

The young sensation of PBKS, Priyansh Arya, has shown maturity beyond his years. His fearless batting and ability to adapt to different match situations have made him one of the most promising emerging talents this season.

 

