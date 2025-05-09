Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2898611https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/from-sai-sudarshan-to-kl-rahul-5-players-who-could-replace-rohit-sharma-in-tests-2898611
NewsPhotosFrom Sai Sudarshan To KL Rahul: 5 Players Who Could Replace Rohit Sharma In Tests
photoDetails

From Sai Sudarshan To KL Rahul: 5 Players Who Could Replace Rohit Sharma In Tests

With Rohit stepping down, the spotlight turns to who will partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. Here are five potential candidates:

 

Updated:May 09, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from Test Cricket

1/8
Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from Test Cricket

Indian cricket star and former captain Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an illustrious red-ball career to a close. Known for his elegance, calm demeanor, and leadership, Rohit's departure marks the end of an era in Indian Test cricket.

 

Follow Us

Confirmation via Instagram

2/8
Confirmation via Instagram

The 38-year-old opener confirmed the news through an Instagram story, informing fans and the cricketing world of his decision to step away from the longest format of the game.

 

Follow Us

5 Players Who Could Replace

3/8
5 Players Who Could Replace

With Rohit stepping down, the spotlight turns to who will partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. Here are five potential candidates:

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill

4/8
Shubman Gill

Once a regular Test opener alongside Rohit, Shubman Gill was later moved to the middle order to accommodate Jaiswal. With Rohit’s departure, Gill could return to his original position at the top of the order.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul

5/8
KL Rahul

A seasoned campaigner, KL Rahul has experience opening in all formats for India. His versatility and technique make him a strong candidate to reclaim the opening spot, especially in overseas conditions.

 

Follow Us

Sai Sudharsan

6/8
Sai Sudharsan

An emerging talent and one of the most technically sound uncapped players in India, Sai Sudharsan has impressed in the IPL and domestic cricket. He could be a long-term investment as an opener.

 

Follow Us

Ruturaj Gaikwad

7/8
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Known for his consistency and composure, Ruturaj Gaikwad is another promising option. His performances in the IPL and domestic cricket make him a viable contender to partner Jaiswal.

 

Follow Us

Abhimanyu Easwaran

8/8
Abhimanyu Easwaran

A consistent performer in the India A setup, Abhimanyu Easwaran has long been seen as a future Test opener. Rohit's exit could finally open the door for his much-anticipated debut in the senior team.

 

Follow Us
Rohit Sharma retirementRohit Sharma test retirementIndian cricket newsTest cricket IndiaIndia Test openerrohit sharma replacementShubman GillKL RahulSai SudharsanRuturaj GaikwadAbhimanyu EaswaranBCCIindian cricket teamIndia test squadYashasvi Jaiswal
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Mothers Day 2025
Mother’s Day 2025: Revisiting Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Wardrobe Inspired By Mother Sridevi
camera icon9
title
Indian sportspersons in armed forces
MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Top Indian Sportspersons Who Served Armed Forces - In Pics
camera icon7
title
First Airport India
India’s First Airport Is In THIS City, Played Pivotal Role In World War II – Know Its Tata Link
camera icon6
title
India pakistan war
India-Pakistan War: How To Survive Nuclear Attack - Do's & Don'ts - Govts' Guidelines
camera icon19
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Suspended: What Can The BCCI Do Now?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK