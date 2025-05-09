From Sai Sudarshan To KL Rahul: 5 Players Who Could Replace Rohit Sharma In Tests
With Rohit stepping down, the spotlight turns to who will partner Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. Here are five potential candidates:
Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from Test Cricket
Indian cricket star and former captain Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an illustrious red-ball career to a close. Known for his elegance, calm demeanor, and leadership, Rohit's departure marks the end of an era in Indian Test cricket.
Confirmation via Instagram
The 38-year-old opener confirmed the news through an Instagram story, informing fans and the cricketing world of his decision to step away from the longest format of the game.
5 Players Who Could Replace
Shubman Gill
Once a regular Test opener alongside Rohit, Shubman Gill was later moved to the middle order to accommodate Jaiswal. With Rohit’s departure, Gill could return to his original position at the top of the order.
KL Rahul
A seasoned campaigner, KL Rahul has experience opening in all formats for India. His versatility and technique make him a strong candidate to reclaim the opening spot, especially in overseas conditions.
Sai Sudharsan
An emerging talent and one of the most technically sound uncapped players in India, Sai Sudharsan has impressed in the IPL and domestic cricket. He could be a long-term investment as an opener.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Known for his consistency and composure, Ruturaj Gaikwad is another promising option. His performances in the IPL and domestic cricket make him a viable contender to partner Jaiswal.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
A consistent performer in the India A setup, Abhimanyu Easwaran has long been seen as a future Test opener. Rohit's exit could finally open the door for his much-anticipated debut in the senior team.
