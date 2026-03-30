From secret Instagram clues to love: how Hardik Pandya fell for Mahieka Sharma

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September–October 2025: From rumours to confirmation

As reported earlier, the relationship began with subtle digital clues before transitioning into public appearances and eventual confirmation via social media.

Early 2026: Integration into personal life

Mahieka bonding with Pandya’s family, including his son Agastya, indicated a deeper relationship phase, a detail that adds credibility beyond casual dating narratives.

March 2026: Peak visibility phase

From World Cup celebrations to temple visits and viral clips, the relationship entered peak public visibility, as covered in a previous report on Pandya’s off-field life.