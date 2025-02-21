Advertisement
From Shahid Afridi To Babar Azam: List Of Richest Pakistani Cricketers
From Shahid Afridi To Babar Azam: List Of Richest Pakistani Cricketers

On the back of their successful careers in cricket, a lot of players have managed to gather a massive net worth. Take a look at the list of richest Pakistani cricketers.

Updated:Feb 21, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Legends Of Pakistan Cricket

1/13
Legends Of Pakistan Cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in Pakistan and players are treated as icons. As of now, Pakistan has produced several great cricketers including the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, and Babar Azam.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2/13
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

This year is special for Pakistan as they are hosting a major ICC tournament after a long gap of 29 years. Pakistan is hosting the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Richest Pakistani Cricketers

3/13
Richest Pakistani Cricketers

Imran Khan

4/13
Imran Khan

Former Pakistan World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan has a massive net worth of ₹433 Crores.

Shahid Afridi

5/13
Shahid Afridi

One of the greatest all-rounders in the history of Pakistan cricket, Shahid Afridi has collected a net worth of ₹390 Crore.

Shoaib Malik

6/13
Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan player Shoaib Malik has gathered a net worth of ₹211 Crore.

Mohammad Hafeez

7/13
Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez has a net worth of ₹199 Crore.

Shoaib Akhtar

8/13
Shoaib Akhtar

One of the most lethal pacers in the history of Pakistan cricket, Shoaib Akhtar has a huge net worth of ₹173 Crore.

Azhar Ali

9/13
Azhar Ali

Former Pakistan batter Azhar Ali has accumulated a net worth of ₹130 crore.

Saeed Anwar

10/13
Saeed Anwar

Former legendary opener of Pakistan, Saeed Anwar has a net worth of ₹102 Crore.

Mishab ul Haq

11/13
Mishab ul Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Mishab ul Haq has a net worth of ₹81 crore.

Fawad Alam

12/13
Fawad Alam

Former Pakistan player Fawad Alam has a net worth of ₹49.97 Crore.

Babar Azam

13/13
Babar Azam

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has a net worth of ₹41 Crore as of now.

