From Shahid Afridi To Babar Azam: List Of Richest Pakistani Cricketers
On the back of their successful careers in cricket, a lot of players have managed to gather a massive net worth. Take a look at the list of richest Pakistani cricketers.
Legends Of Pakistan Cricket
Cricket is one of the most popular sports in Pakistan and players are treated as icons. As of now, Pakistan has produced several great cricketers including the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, and Babar Azam.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
This year is special for Pakistan as they are hosting a major ICC tournament after a long gap of 29 years. Pakistan is hosting the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Richest Pakistani Cricketers
Imran Khan
Former Pakistan World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan has a massive net worth of ₹433 Crores.
Shahid Afridi
One of the greatest all-rounders in the history of Pakistan cricket, Shahid Afridi has collected a net worth of ₹390 Crore.
Shoaib Malik
Former Pakistan player Shoaib Malik has gathered a net worth of ₹211 Crore.
Mohammad Hafeez
Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez has a net worth of ₹199 Crore.
Shoaib Akhtar
One of the most lethal pacers in the history of Pakistan cricket, Shoaib Akhtar has a huge net worth of ₹173 Crore.
Azhar Ali
Former Pakistan batter Azhar Ali has accumulated a net worth of ₹130 crore.
Saeed Anwar
Former legendary opener of Pakistan, Saeed Anwar has a net worth of ₹102 Crore.
Mishab ul Haq
Former Pakistan skipper Mishab ul Haq has a net worth of ₹81 crore.
Fawad Alam
Former Pakistan player Fawad Alam has a net worth of ₹49.97 Crore.
Babar Azam
Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has a net worth of ₹41 Crore as of now.
