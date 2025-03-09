From Shikhar Dhawan To Chris Gayle: List Of Player Of The Tournament Award Winners In Each Edition Of Champions Trophy
Former West Indies batter Ramnaresh Sarwan won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2004 edition of the Champions Trophy. The former right-hand batter scored 5804 runs in a total of 181 ODIs he played.
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final
The Indian team is playing against New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Who Won Toss In IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first against India. Both teams will look to do well in order to clinch the coveted trophy on Sunday in Dubai.
Jacques Kallis
Former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis won the Player of the Tournament in the 1998 edition of the Champions Trophy. The former all-rounder made a total of 11579 runs in 328 ODIs he played.
Ramnaresh Sarwan
Chris Gayle
Former West Indies explosive batter Chris Gayle grabbed the Player of the Tournament in the 2006 edition of the Champions Trophy. The former opener collected 10480 runs in a total of 301 ODIs.
Ricky Ponting
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting won the Player of the Tournament in the 2009 edition of the Champions Trophy. Ponting ended up scoring 13704 runs in a total of 375 ODIs.
Shikhar Dhawan
Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. The former opener hammered 6793 runs in 167 ODIs.
Hasan Ali
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy. The right-arm pacer has taken 100 wickets in 66 ODIs he played so far.
