From Shikhar Dhawan To Rachin Ravindra: Cricketers To Win Player Of The Tournament In Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics
From Shikhar Dhawan To Rachin Ravindra: Cricketers To Win Player Of The Tournament In Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics

The ICC Champions Trophy has consistently showcased cricket’s finest talents, with standout performers etching their names in history. From all-round brilliance to record-breaking batting feats, each edition has crowned a Player of the Tournament who defined the competition. These players not only led their teams to glory but also left a lasting legacy with their exceptional performances. Here’s a look at 10 iconic Player of the Tournament winners who made an unforgettable impact.

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
1. Jacques Kallis (1998) – The Ultimate All-Rounder

South Africa’s Jacques Kallis dominated the inaugural Champions Trophy with 164 runs and eight wickets. His five-wicket haul in the final against West Indies sealed the title for the Proteas.

2. Ramnaresh Sarwan (2004) – West Indies’ Clutch Performer

Sarwan played a crucial role in West Indies’ title win, scoring 166 runs in the tournament, including a match-winning 56 in the semifinal against Pakistan.

3. Chris Gayle (2006) – A Tournament to Remember

The explosive left-hander smashed 474 runs, including three centuries. His unbeaten 133 in the semifinal propelled West Indies into the final, though they fell short in the end.

4. Ricky Ponting (2009) – The Leader Who Delivered

Ponting led from the front, scoring 288 runs. His unbeaten 111 against England in the semifinal set up Australia’s second consecutive Champions Trophy triumph.

5. Shikhar Dhawan (2013) – The Emerging Superstar

Dhawan’s 363-run tally, including two centuries, powered India to the title. His aggressive starts set the tone, making him the standout performer of the tournament.

6. Hasan Ali (2017) – Pakistan’s Bowling Sensation

Hasan Ali’s 13 wickets at an astonishing average under 15 earned him the honor. His 3/19 spell in the final against India dismantled the opposition and secured Pakistan’s maiden title.

 

7. Rachin Ravindra (2025) – New Zealand’s Rising Star

Ravindra led the 2025 edition with 263 runs, including two centuries. He became the first cricketer to score five ICC tournament centuries before registering one in a bilateral series.

